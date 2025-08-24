Renegades Fall to Jersey Shore

Published on August 23, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Lakewood, N.J. (Aug. 23, 2025) - A five-run outburst in the bottom of the third sunk the Hudson Valley Renegades on Saturday night in an 8-3 defeat by the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the bottom of the second, plating a run against Andrew Landry on a Brock Vradenburg sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead.

The Renegades answered back in the top of the third, taking the lead after an RBI single by Kaeden Kent and an RBI double from Juan Matheus against Luke Gabrysh to take a 2-1 advantage.

In the bottom of the third, the BlueClaws struck for five runs and sent 11 batters to the plate, taking a commanding 6-2 lead. Kehden Hettiger led off the scoring with a two-run triple and scored on an Avery Owusu-Asiedu RBI single. Joel Dragoo brought in a run with a fielder's choice grounder, and John Spikerman drew a bases-loaded walk to force in another run.

Hudson Valley got a run back in the top of the fifth to cut the deficit to 6-3 on a Kent RBI single. Kent finished the game 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs, the first multi-hit game in the career for the Yankees 2025 third round pick.

Zach Arnold hit a two-run homer to center off Landry in the bottom of the fifth to extend the lead to 8-3.

The Renegades managed only two hits the rest of the way, both singles by Camden Troyer, who finished 3-for-4. Jack Cebert, Chris Kean and Tony Rossi fired 3.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, with Cebert making his professional debut with three strikeouts across 1.2 innings.

Hudson Valley and Jersey Shore complete their series at ShoreTown Ballpark on Sunday night. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The Renegades send RHP Cade Smith (0-0, 2.50) to the hill against BlueClaws RHP Ryan Dromboski (0-1, 6.52). Coverage begins on the Renegades Baseball Network at 12:45 p.m. with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show. For station listings and to listen live, head to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

Renegades Record:

72-44, 34-18







South Atlantic League Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.