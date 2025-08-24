Walks Weigh Down Cyclones in 5-3 Loss to IronBirds

Published on August 23, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







ABERDEEN, Md. - RHP Will Watson was outstanding for Brooklyn once again on Saturday, tossing a career-high 6.0 innings of one-hit shutout ball. However, five straight two-out walks in the eighth inning allowed Aberdeen to rally, as the IronBirds defeated the Cyclones, 5-3, at Ripken Stadium.

Brooklyn (22-31, 68-51) carried a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning before Aberdeen (25-27, 49-68) was able to break up the shutout. With the bases empty and two out, 1B Colin Tuft sliced the second pitch he saw into the Cyclones' left-field bullpen for a solo home run. His second home run of the year - and first at the High-A level - pulled the IronBirds within two, 3-1.

In the eighth, the Cyclones found themselves an out away from escaping the frame with a runner at second base. CF Nate George kept the inning alive for Aberdeen by poked a ball over the third baseman's head and into left field for a run-scoring double, trimming the deficit to one, 3-2.

The IronBirds then worked five straight free passes to take the lead. LF Thomas Sosa coaxed a six-pitch walk to tie the game before a four-pitch walk to SS Griff O'Ferrall provided Aberdeen the lead. Another free pass to 3B Anderson De Los Santos capped the four-run frame with the IronBirds in front, 5-3.

RHP Ben Vespi (2-1), who came on to record the final out of the eighth inning, returned in the ninth and worked around a two-out single to close out Aberdeen's 5-3 victory.

Scoreless through three innings, the Cyclones' offense erupted in the fourth. LHP Luis De León entered the inning having not allowed a hit over his previous 8.2 innings dating back to his start on August 9 vs. Wilmington, but yielded a leadoff knock to 3B Colin Houck. Consecutive walks to RF Yohairo Cuevas and CF Troy Schreffler Jr. had Brooklyn in business with the bases loaded and nobody out.

De León was able to strike out the next hitter, but 2B Nick Roselli followed with a soft ground ball that was able to roll past the pitcher's mound. The shortstop's only play was to first base, allowing Houck to score, giving Brooklyn a 1-0 lead.

With runners at second and third and LF Diego Mosquera at the plate, a wild pitch allowed Cuevas to touch home, doubling the Cyclones' advantage. Later in the at-bat, the 21-year-old kept a sharp grounder fair down the third-base line. Schreffler Jr. scored easily, as Mosquera motored to second with an RBI double, placing Brooklyn ahead, 3-0.

It was a tough-luck no-decision for Watson on Saturday night. The Bow, Wash. native lasted a career-long 6.0 innings and did not allow a run on one hit, walking two, and striking out five.

De León picked up a no-decision for Aberdeen, as well. The southpaw was charged with three runs on two hits in 4.2 innings, punching out eight, but walking four.

Vespi (2-1) ultimately earned his second win since joining the IronBirds, posting 1.1 innings of one-hit scoreless relief, striking out one without issuing a walk.

The Cyclones' LHP Ryan Ammons (7-2) was taxed with his second loss of the campaign. The Easley, S.C. native surrendered four runs (three earned) on one hit in two-thirds of an inning, walking two.

Brooklyn will try and earn a series split in the finale on Sunday afternoon. RHP Brett Banks (1-0, 2.29) is expected to make his first professional start for the Cyclones. The IronBirds are projected to counter with LHP Sebastian Gongora (1-2, 5.97). The first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 23, 2025

