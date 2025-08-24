Comeback Falls Short as Rome Holds On

Published on August 23, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - Offense struggled to produce early for the Asheville Tourists on Saturday night against the Rome Emperors, falling 5-3 at McCormick Field.

Behind 3-0 in the third, the Tourists (49-67) first run came on a solo blast from Drew Brutcher. On the night, Asheville outhit the Emperors (53-64) nine to five, but failed to capitalize on the chances it had.

Two unearned runs scored from Rome, also making a difference. One came off the starter Yeriel Santos (L, 1-11) on a failed pickoff attempt. Another scored as an insurance run in the ninth from a past ball.

Asheville made the game interesting in the eighth. Two singles started the frame. Later, Yamal Encarnacion scored one on a fielder's choice RBI, then Walker Janek brought home the other on a single. The punch wasn't hard enough, however, as they could only draw to within one at the time.

Finalizing the season series tomorrow, Asheville and Rome will play in a Sunday doubleheader. The two seven-inning games begin at 1:05 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.