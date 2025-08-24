Winston-Salem's Offense Casts Spells: Beat Blue Rocks 9-5

Published on August 23, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem, NC - The Dash (49-68) cruised to a fifth straight win over Wilmington (51-67) by a 9-5 final. Winston-Salem uncorked four runs in the first and scored in their first five innings to grab the victory.

As 8,979 fans filed to their seats on Harry Potter Night at Truist Stadium, the largest crowd of the year, Winston-Salem's offense wasted no time casting spells in the bottom of the first.

Sammy Zavala took the first pitch of the game and scorched a double down the right field line for a lead-off double.

A few batters later, Cole McConnell also roped a double to score Zavala and move Jeral Perez to third, and the Dash led 1-0.

After Drake Logan struck out, Kyle Lodise launched a three-run home run over the left field wall to make it 4-0 after one inning.

But Winston-Salem wasn't done.

In the second, TJ McCants and Ryan Burrows scored on an Alec Makarewicz double, and the Dash's lead grew to 6-0.

Still hungry, the Dash offense scored another three runs in the next three innings and jumped to a 9-5 lead.

Wilmington continued to scratch runs across and kept the game close, but the Dash pitching staff hunkered down to fend off the comeback efforts.

Lucas Gordon started the ball game and set the tone for the Dash. The lefty went 4.1 innings, allowed just three hits and three runs. To follow, Morris Austin went a clean 0.2 innings of work, and Aldrin Batista went 2.0 innings and allowed two runs on two hits.

Carson Jacobs went the final six outs of the ball game and struck out five of the final six batters for the Blue Rocks.

The Dash found success off of Wilmington's starter Alexander Meckley, who went 3.0 innings, allowed six hits, and seven runs in a rough outing.

Winston-Salem scored nine runs on nine hits and cruised to a fifth straight win over Wilmington. The Dash will play for the series sweep on Sunday.







