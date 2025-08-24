Hot Rods Can't Overcome Early Deficit, Fall to Grasshoppers 6-1

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (27-26, 61-56) fell behind early and failed to recover, falling 6-1 to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (81-37, 36-17) on Saturday night at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Greensboro started the scoring in the first inning off Hot Rods starter Gary Gill Hill. Will Taylor reached on a hit by pitch, and Keiner Delgado reached on an error, advancing Taylor to second. Axiel Plaz cleared the bases with a three-run blast, putting the Grasshoppers in front, 3-0.

Greensboro added three runs against Gill Hill in the third. Jesus Castillo drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third on an error and scored on a base hit from Taylor. Delgado singled and scored on a double from Plaz. Lonnie White Jr. followed with a double, scoring Plaz and extending the visitors lead to 6-0.

Bowling Green responded with one run in the fourth inning off Grasshoppers starter Peyton Stumbo. Bryan Broecker led off the frame with a double and scored on a Mac Horvath single, trimming the deficit to 6-1.

Neither team scored the rest of the contest, leading to a 6-1 Greensboro victory.

Stumbo (1-2) earned the win, hurling 5.0 innings while allowing one run, striking out six, and walking one. Gill Hill (5-8) took the loss, surrendering six runs (five earned) on six hits coupled with five punchouts and one walk over 6.0 frames.

Bowling Green tries for a series win as they face Greensboro in the finale on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. CT. Hot Rods RHP Santiago Suarez (0-1, 1.91) is set to face Grasshoppers RHP Hung Leng-Chang (5-5, 5.16).

