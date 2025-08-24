Hot Rods Can't Overcome Early Deficit, Fall to Grasshoppers 6-1
Published on August 23, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release
Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (27-26, 61-56) fell behind early and failed to recover, falling 6-1 to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (81-37, 36-17) on Saturday night at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Greensboro started the scoring in the first inning off Hot Rods starter Gary Gill Hill. Will Taylor reached on a hit by pitch, and Keiner Delgado reached on an error, advancing Taylor to second. Axiel Plaz cleared the bases with a three-run blast, putting the Grasshoppers in front, 3-0.
Greensboro added three runs against Gill Hill in the third. Jesus Castillo drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third on an error and scored on a base hit from Taylor. Delgado singled and scored on a double from Plaz. Lonnie White Jr. followed with a double, scoring Plaz and extending the visitors lead to 6-0.
Bowling Green responded with one run in the fourth inning off Grasshoppers starter Peyton Stumbo. Bryan Broecker led off the frame with a double and scored on a Mac Horvath single, trimming the deficit to 6-1.
Neither team scored the rest of the contest, leading to a 6-1 Greensboro victory.
Stumbo (1-2) earned the win, hurling 5.0 innings while allowing one run, striking out six, and walking one. Gill Hill (5-8) took the loss, surrendering six runs (five earned) on six hits coupled with five punchouts and one walk over 6.0 frames.
Bowling Green tries for a series win as they face Greensboro in the finale on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. CT. Hot Rods RHP Santiago Suarez (0-1, 1.91) is set to face Grasshoppers RHP Hung Leng-Chang (5-5, 5.16).
Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.
