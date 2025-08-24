Early 'Burgers' Flurry Gives Hub City Share of Series, Ties SAL Standings

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Both Greenville and Hub City came out gangbusters Saturday at Fifth Third Park, but the Spartanburgers offense had more might. The 'Burgers (27-26, 58-60) bested the Drive (27-26, 60-59) by a final score of 7-3. After allowing a run in the first, D.J. McCarty (W, 2-5) bounced back with five scoreless frames.

A cascade of solid swings started the game. The two teams combined for six hits in the top of the first; Greenville scored a run in the game's first three batters. After a leadoff double from Nazzan Zanetello, Yophery Rodriguez singled him in. McCarty battled to strand two aboard in a one-run top of the first for the Drive.

Hub City's answer would be even better. The Spartanburgers bashed four straight hits against MiLB rehabber Shane Drohan (L, 0-1). Dylan Dreiling singled, debutant Paxton Kling doubled off the left-field wall, Malcolm Moore singled and Ben Hartl singled. A sacrifice bunt from Casey Cook and a groundout from John Taylor helped Hub City tally three runs and take a lead it would not relinquish

McCarty settled in and worked around a leadoff double in the second. Hub City's offense added on in the bottom of the second. A hit batter and two walks loaded the bases with one out. Moore lifted a fly ball to left field for a sacrifice fly.

McCarty's best inning came in the third. The righty struck out the side in order. He then battled past a pair of singles in the fourth before facing the minimum in both the fifth and sixth.

With an out in the third, Greenville sent Michael Sansone to the mound to take over for Drohan. After scoreless frames in the field for the Drive in the third and fourth, Hub City mounted a two-out rally in the fifth. Taylor reached on an error and Maxton Martin singled, advancing to second on the throw into third. Gleider Figuereo drove in Taylor with a single to left, but Rodriguez threw out Martin at the plate to finish the frame.

McCarty finished the sixth without issue, then Anthony Susac pitched a scoreless inning in the seventh. After a walk and a single started the eighth for Case Matter on the mound, the reliever fought back for three straight outs. Both baserunners did come around to score in the process.

Hub City added insurance on a Cook sacrifice fly in the seventh and a Dreiling RBI groundout in the eighth. With a 7-3 lead heading to the ninth, Matter struck out Andruw Musett to begin the inning. Mailon Felix came in to finish the deal with two strikeouts surrounding a single.

The final game of the I-85 rivalry starts Sunday at 2:05 p.m. ET. The Spartanburgers and Drive pay tribute to the Negro Leagues; Hub City will wear uniforms reminiscent of the Spartanburg Sluggers, and Greenville dons threads in honor of the Black Spinners. Sunday's projected starters are RHP Kolton Curtis (2-3, 5.31 ERA) and RHP Austin Ehrlicher (1-0, 0.56 ERA).







