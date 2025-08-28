Asheville Offense Outmuscles Hub City to Even the Series

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - A five-run first inning was just the start on Wednesday night for Asheville. The Tourists (21-32, 50-68) offense poured it on against the Spartanburgers (29-27, 60-61) for a 13-8 win.

Riding a string of great outings, Aidan Curry (3-2) was quickly rattled by Asheville's bats. The first seven batters to face Curry reached base. With one on and one out, Alejandro Nunez belted a pull-side home run over the towering wall in right. A walk, three straight hits and three more runs preceded a strikeout. Curry's appearance ended with two outs and five runs allowed in the bottom of the first. Thomas Ireland recorded the final out of the first.

The first two for the 'Burgers went down in order in the second against Asheville starter Anthony Cruz. A single and two walks loaded the bases, then Antonis Macias launched a grand slam to cut the deficit to one. Ireland quieted the Tourists in the second and the third.

The first two Spartanburgers reached to begin the fourth, but Cruz battled back for a pair of outs. Norbis Diaz (W, 2-0) notched the final out of the inning with a strikeout. Asheville finally got to Ireland in the bottom of the fourth. The top of the Tourists lineup strung three straight hits, including a Yamal Encarnacion triple. Asheville struck for three runs to build the lead up to 8-4.

Drew Brutcher roped a two-run home run off Anthony Susac to lift Asheville to double-digit runs in the fifth. Susac worked back after the homer to finish the inning and pitch a scoreless sixth.

Diaz used a double play for a scoreless fifth. Luis Rodriguez continued to silence the Hub City offense, facing one over the minimum from the sixth to the eighth.

The Tourists piled on for three more against Adonis Villavicencio in the seventh. Two walks and a hit batter set the table for a two-run double from Walker Janek. Adrian Rodriguez came in for the final out of the seventh and a scoreless eighth frame.

As Luis Rodriguez (S, 1) tired in the game's final frame, the Spartanburgers offense came to life in a last-gasp effort. A leadoff wall-ball double from Casey Cook started the inning, then singles from John Taylor, Yeison Morrobel, Ben Hartl and Dylan Dreiling brought a total of four runs home. The 'Burgers offense never mounted enough of a threat to bring the tying run to the plate.

Thursday, the Rangers' No. 8 prospect per MLB Pipeline Caden Scarborough (0-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the rubber at McCormick Field for his second High-A outing. Scarborough is opposed by Asheville right-hander Nolan DeVos (0-0, 0.00 ERA), who throws the first pitch at 6:35 p.m. ET.







