Mateo Logs Multi-Hit Game, Hot Rods Fall to Drive 4-1

Published on August 27, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville, South Carolina - Angel Mateo logged his third multi-hit performance for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (28-28, 62-58), but the offensive effort wasn't enough, falling to the Greenville Drive (28-28, 61-61) by a score of 4-1 on Wednesday at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Hot Rods started the scoring in the top of the second inning against Drive starter Devin Futrell. Blake Robertson led off with a single, advanced to second on a Hunter Haas walk, and Daniel Vellojin grounded into a double play, moving Robertson to third. Carlos Colmenarez singled to left, scoring Robertson, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

Greenville broke onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning against Bowling Green starter Garrett Edwards. Freili Encarnacion led off with a single, and Justin Reimer walked, putting runners on first and second. Franklin Arias singled in Encarnacion, tying the game at 1-1, putting runners on second and third. Justin Gonzales knocked in both runners with a base hit, putting the Drive in the lead, 3-1.

Another run came around to score for the Drive in the bottom of the seventh against Hot Rods reliever Dalton Fowler. Encarnacion walked, and Reimer grounded into an error by Colmenarez, putting runners on the corners. Another Colmenarez Error brough in Encarnacion, increasing the Drive lead, 4-1. That would mark the end of the scoring, leading to a 4-1 win for Greenville.

Futrell (1-1) picked up the win, tossing 6.1 innings, allowing just one run on five hits, walking two and striking out one. Edwards (5-5) was given the loss, surrendering three runs (two earned) on four hits, giving up one walk while striking out two.

The Hot Rods and Drive play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 5:45 PM CT first pitch at Fluor Field. Bowling Green will send out RHP Marcus Johnson (6-10, 4.61) to the mound against Greenville RHP Jedixson Paez (0-2, 2.76).

The Hot Rods and Drive play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 5:45 PM CT first pitch at Fluor Field. Bowling Green will send out RHP Marcus Johnson (6-10, 4.61) to the mound against Greenville RHP Jedixson Paez (0-2, 2.76).







