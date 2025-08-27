Renegades Game Notes

Published on August 27, 2025

Hudson Valley Renegades (72-46, 34-20) at Brooklyn Cyclones (69-52, 23-32)

RHP Bryce Cunningham (5-1, 1.78 ERA) vs. RHP Irving Cota (First Start)

| Game 119 | Away Game 60 | Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025 | Maimonides Park | Brooklyn, N.Y. | First Pitch 6:40 p.m. |

COLD STREAK: With a 10-9 loss on Tuesday, the Renegades have lost four consecutive games for the first time this season. They are still 30-15 (.666) since July 1. Hudson Valley has thrown 17 shutouts this season, tied for the most in MiLB in 2025 with Rome (A+, ATL). At home, the Renegades have gone 21-6 at home since the beginning of July, while securing six six-game series victories in their last seven tries. This includes two series wins over Brooklyn and series victories over Aberdeen, Asheville, Rome, and Wilmington.

STRETCH RUN: Following a loss to Brooklyn on Tuesday, Hudson Valley is 34-20 in the second half, currently in second place in the division. They are 3.5 games behind Greensboro in the North Division with 11 games remaining. Their elimination number is down to eight. With 21 series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won 12, split six, and lost three.

PITCHING STRUGGLES: The last three games have been difficult for Renegades pitching, allowing a total of 26 earned runs in 27 innings. The staff was charged with eight earned runs on both Saturday and Sunday, before allowing 10 earned runs on Tuesday. Prior to Saturday's contest, Hudson Valley had allowed eight earned runs or more only five times this season. They have done so in three straight games, with the team's ERA jumping from 2.65 to 2.80.

LIGHTNING SPEED: Luis Durango had an exceptional night at the plate and on the bases Tuesday night, reaching base safely all five times he came to the plate. He stole four bags, matching a franchise record set by Anthony Siegler in 2023. Durango was 3-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs, a walk, and a hit by pitch.

LIMITING RUNS: The Renegades have now held their opponents to two-or-fewer runs an astonishing 60 times this season in 118 games. This means that they have done so in 51% of games in 2025. Hudson Valley has a record of 54-6 when allowing two runs or less, accounting for 75% of their victories and just 15% of their losses.

ORG STAR: Since July 10, Dillon Lewis has gone 36-for-121 (.298) with 9 2Bs, 3B, 6 HRs, 32 RBIs, and a .941 OPS. On Tuesday, Lewis was 1-for-3 with a double, run scored, and three walks. He has 11 High-A home runs this year, and 20 long balls overall this season, third-most among Yankees farmhands.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: On Thursday Kyle Carr tossed another gem, throwing 6.1 scoreless innings while allowing just five hits and striking out seven. It was the 10th time this year that Carr has thrown six-or-more innings, and it also was his ninth quality start. Since June 3, Carr's 1.06 ERA in 76.1 innings is second-best in MiLB. The lefty was announced as the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for July. During the month, Carr allowed just one run across 24.1 innings. His season ERA mark of 2.06 is the best in the South Atlantic League.

REBEL MASTERY: Xavier Rivas had another strong performance on Friday night, striking out 10 across 5.1 innings. The left-hander retired 12 of the last 13 batters he faced. Rivas has recorded double-digit strikeouts in consecutive starts. On August 15, his 12 strikeouts fell one shy of matching the franchise record, and tied the Renegades high this season. It was also the most strikeouts by a left-hander in franchise history. Rivas is the fourth Renegades pitcher since 2005 with back-to-back double-digit strikeout games, joining Wade Davis (7/20 & 7/25, 2005), Randy Vasquez (8/3 & 8/8/2021) and Drew Thorpe (7/15 & 7/22/2023).

SEASON TURNAROUND: Josh Moylan has raised his season average from .152 on June 24 to .205 currently, also boosting his OPS from .556 to .661. Last Tuesday, Moylan was 1-for-3 with a home run and hit by pitch. He has reached base safely in 44 of his last 48 games. Moylan has 46 RBIs, the third-most on the team. Since June 17, Moylan has slashed .259/.358/.401 with 23 RBIs and an .759 OPS.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades have the second-lowest team ERA (2.80) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.46 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

HIGH-A SUBWAY SERIES: Hudson Valley concludes their two-week road trip with a six-game series against the Brooklyn Cyclones this week, High-A affiliate of the New York Mets. The series marks the final time the Renegades will face the Cyclones this season, after 18 prior matchups. Hudson Valley has enjoyed success against Brooklyn this season, owning a 12-7 record entering Wednesday's matchup. In 12 previous second-half games, the Renegades were 9-3 against the Cyclones. Brooklyn won the first-half title in the SAL North, and will play the second half winner in the playoffs in two weeks.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: Hudson Valley struck for nine runs on 13 hits in a 10-9 loss to Brooklyn on Tuesday. Through 118 games, the Renegades have 28 games of 10 or more hits and 19 games of 12 or more hits. In 2024, they had a total of 12 games with 12+ hits. They have also scored nine-or-more runs this season 19 times, surpassing their 2024 season total of 14 in half of the games played earlier this campaign.

REWRITING THE RECORD BOOKS: The Renegades have seen several team pitching records fall lately, with the latest being Sebastian Keane becoming the team's all-time wins leader (13) in game one of Thursday's doubleheader at Jersey Shore. On Sunday, Matt Keating moved past Hueston Morrill for the most pitching appearances with the Renegades (70). On the offensive side, Josh Moylan has set the team's games played (204), RBIs (88), walks (113) and strikeouts (223) record, and is just one hit shy of tying Rafael Flores's team hits record (154) and four doubles shy of Jace Avina's club record (37).

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. Since June 1, the Renegades starting staff leads MILB with an exceptional 2.37 ERA in 345.2 innings. Since the beginning of June, Kyle Carr ranks second in MiLB in ERA (1.06). Through 118 games, Hudson Valley starters have 657 punchouts in 595.2 innings, good for a 9.8 K/9 clip. Those 657 strikeouts are the second-most of any team in MiLB, trailing only Binghamton (NYM, AA). The staff has also issued just 247 walks, a 3.7 BB/9.

SCORING DROUGHT: After averaging 5.5 runs per game through the first two months of 2025, the Renegades offense has cooled down since. They have averaged 4.0 runs per contest since June 1, hitting .228 as a team with a .664 OPS. Through 49 games, they hit .249 with a team OPS of .757. The Renegades have now scored three runs or fewer in 50 contests this season, and are 19-31.

YOUNG ARRIVALS: The Renegades received four 2025 draft selections two weeks ago, all making their pro debuts with the Renegades. Yankees third round pick Kaeden Kent makes his pro debut, alongside fifth round selection Core Jackson and 10th round pick Connor McGinnis. Kent is the son of former All-Star infielder Jeff Kent. 2025 12th round selection Camden Troyer, out of Liberty University, also joins the squad. First-Team All-American Robbie Burnett begins his pro career as well. On Wednesday, the team added RHP Jack Cebert, the Yankees' 15th round pick in 2025 out of Texas Tech.

SUMMER SLUGGIN': The Renegades have put together quite the power display since the beginning of July, hitting 30 home runs in 44 games. That mark is tied for the third-most in the South Atlantic League, trailing only Greensboro's 43 long balls.

WRONG SIDE OF HISTORY: On August 16, the Renegades were no-hit for just the second time in franchise history by the Aberdeen IronBirds. Four Aberdeen pitchers combined for the milestone. It is the first time in over 19 years that an opposing team has thrown a no-no against Hudson Valley. The last no-hitter thrown against the Renegades came against the Lowell Spinners on August 13, 2006, when Jeffrey Farrell and Yulkin German combined for the feat.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.78 ERA through 118 games, the best mark in MiLB. The Renegades are far ahead of the competition. Birmingham (AA, CWS) is the closest with a 2.83 mark. Relievers are holding opponents to a .181 opposing average, while striking out 494 batters in 420.2 innings. In Thursday's doubleheader, four relievers combined for five shutout innings while allowing just one hit. Sebastian Keane, Ocean Gabonia, Bryce Warrecker, and Matt Keating punched out eight combined batters.







