Reed Strikes out 10 as Grasshoppers Blank Blue Rocks

Published on August 27, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers designated hitter Titus Dumitu rounds the bases

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers blanked the Wilmington Blue Rocks 5-0 on Wednesday, August 27. With the victory, Greensboro improved to 39-17 in the second half of the season, while Wilmington dropped to 21-35. The Grasshoppers held a 5-2 advantage in hits.

Infielder Callan Moss led the offensive effort for Greensboro, going 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs, and a run scored. Designated hitter Titus Dumitru followed closely, finishing 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Keiner Delgado accounted for the only other hit by the Grasshoppers.

Wilmington's offense was limited to two hits, recorded by infielders Cortland Lawson and Marcus Brown.

Right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed earned the win for Greensboro, improving to 2-3 on the season. He delivered a dominant outing, striking out a season-high 10 batters while allowing just one hit and issuing two walks over six scoreless innings.

Wilmington starter Eriq Swan took the loss, falling to 0-3 on the year. The right-hander struck out seven over five innings, allowing two hits, three earned runs, and four walks.

