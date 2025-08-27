Hot Rods Game Notes

Starting Off Strong... The Hot Rods captured a series-opening victory in Greenville, 5-2 on Tuesday. Trevor Harrison led the way, going 5.1 innings, allowing one earned run in his fourth start with Bowling Green. The offense was boosted by back-to-back homers from Aidan Smith and Mac Horvath in the third inning. Emilien Pitre collected three hits, driving in one run, and scoring another, leading to a 5-2 win.

Mac Makes His Way on Base... Mac Horvath has reached base safely in his last six games. He is 6-for-21 (.286) over this stretch, working three walks compared to four strikeouts. He has also made the most of his time on base, stealing four bases while only being caught once.

Season of Scenarios... Bowling Green doesn't have to worry about clinching a playoff spot after a first half victory. That doesn't mean they won't have an impact on the second-half champion. If the Hot Rods were to win the second half, the tiebreaker would be overall season record. Hub City currently leads the South Division by 1.0 game, and after Tuesday's loss for Greenville, have 0.5 game lead over the Drive.

Scoreless Streaks... The Bowling Green bullpen has been lights out as of late. Drew Dowd is leading the way, putting together 10 straight scoreless outings in relief. For Dowd, this includes 14.2 innings, as well as 17 strikeouts compared to two walks. This ties the longest scoreless streak for Hot Rods pitchers this season, tying Derrick Eddington who accomplished the feat between April 22 and May 13.

Louisiana By You... Garrett Edwards is coming off one of his most successful recent outings. He dished out nine strikeouts over 5.0 innings against Greensboro last week. He is on pace for his best strikeout month of the season, logging 18 through his three starts in August. Edwards' best month in terms of strikeouts came in May, whiffing 26 batters across five starts and 24.2 innings. The nine strikeouts in his last outing once again ties his career-high, which he has logged three times this season in Bowling Green. The first of the three, nine-strikeout starts came against Greenville, on May 23 at Bowling Green Ballpark.







