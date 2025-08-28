Brooklyn Holds off Renegades' Rally

Published on August 27, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. -The Hudson Valley Renegades came up just short on Wednesday night despite an impressive comeback effort, falling 8-7 to the Brooklyn Cyclones at Maimonides Park.

Brooklyn opened the scoring with a four-run first inning off Bryce Cunningham. Three singles yielded the first run following an RBI base hit by Colin Houck. Two batters later, John Bay launched a three-run homer to give the Cyclones a 4-0 lead.

In the second, Kaeden Kent got the Renegades on the board with a solo home run, his second long ball as a professional. Kent finished the game 5-for-5 with two runs, a double, a home run, and three RBIs. It marked the first five-hit game for a Renegades player since Jorbit Vivas on May 23, 2024 also at Brooklyn.

The Cyclones extended the lead to 6-1 in the bottom of the second. Diego Mosquera reached on a fielder's choice and later scored on an RBI single by Boston Baro. Yohairo Cuevas drove home Baro with an RBI double.

In the fourth, a Juan Matheus walk and Kent single put runners at first and third. Josh Moylan then notched a two-run double, cutting the deficit to 6-3.

Robbie Burnett singled in the fifth and later scored on an RBI single by Core Jackson, which made it 6-4.

After walks by Cuevas and Houck in the bottom of the fifth, Nick Roselli drove in two runs with an RBI double to push the Cyclones' advantage to 8-4.

In the seventh, Dillon Lewis launched a solo home run to make it 8-5. It was Lewis' 12th High-A home run and 21st overall, which is the third-most among Yankees farmhands.

The Renegades scored two runs in the ninth to make it 8-7, but they fell just short of tying the game. John Cristino and Lewis notched a pair of singles, and Kent drove them home with a two-run single. However, Hoss Brewer retired Josh Moylan on a groundout to end the game.

Hudson Valley continues their series with Brooklyn on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. LHP Kyle Carr (7-6, 2.06) takes the mound for the Renegades, while RHP Noah Hall (5-5, 2.37) gets the start for the Cyclones. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

