Bats Break out in Blowout Win
Published on August 27, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE, NC - Continuing the final home series of the 2025 season, the Asheville Tourists obliterated the Hub City Spartanburgers pitching staff in a 13-7 Wednesday win at McCormick Field.
Full steam ahead out of the gate, the Tourists (50-68) scored five runs in the opening frame. Alejandro Nunez got the scoring going with a two-run shot.
After an abysmal first inning, the Spartanburgers (60-61) brought themselves right back into the ballgame with a grand slam in the second.
It was all Asheville from that point on, however. They broke open the lead in the fourth frame with a three-spot. A two-run homer in the fifth from Drew Brutcher made it a 10-4 game at the time. The club added its final three runs in the seventh inning, highlighted by a Walker Janek two-RBI double.
The ninth inning wasn't easy for Asheville. Luis Rodriguez (Sv, 1) followed Norbis Diaz (W, 2-0) out of the bullpen. His first three innings were exemplary, but he gave up four runs in the final inning. Still, he walked away with the team coming out on top.
Game 3 of the series will occur tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. ET for the final Thirsty Thursday of the year, presented by Oskar Blues Brewery and 105.5 The Outlaw.
