Heredia Homers, But Claws Fall 4-3 on Wednesday

Published on August 27, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







ABERDEEN, MD - Raylin Hereida homered but the BlueClaws lost a 2-0 lead and fell 4-3 in Aberdeen on Wednesday night at Ripken Stadium.

Jersey Shore has dropped the first two games in Aberdeen after winning the final three games of their weekend series against Hudson Valley at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws jumped out to quick lead. Aroon Escobar brought Dante Nori in with a SAC fly after the leadoff man walked, stole second and third. They got a run without a hit in the second on three walks and a double play groundball.

Aberdeen rallied in the third, getting their first two hits, then a two run double by Edwin Amparo to tie the game. Nate George followed with a SAC fly to give the IronBirds their first lead of the game.

Trailing 4-2, Heredia smashed a home run over the left field wall to cut the lead to 4-3. It was Heredia's fifth home run of the season and third since last Friday.

The BlueClaws loaded the bases in the eighth but failed to score. Tanner Smith, who got the last out of the eighth, threw a scoreless ninth to earn his first save. He struck out all four batters he faced.

BlueClaws starter Brandon Beckel (3-3) went five, allowing three runs on four hits. Ben Vespi (2-1) got the win, with two scoreless innings of relief.

John Spikerman and Trent Farquhar each had two hits for Jersey Shore.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Sam Highfill starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.