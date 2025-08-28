Bay Barrels First High-A Homer; Baro Belts Three Hits in 8-7 Win

Published on August 27, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind a three-hit night from 3B Boston Baro, the Cyclones downed the Renegades, 8-7, on Wednesday night at Maimonides Park. RF John Bay launched his first High-A home run in the victory, while RHP Irving Cota collected the win in his first appearance with the Cyclones. In the victory, the Cyclones swiped seven stolen bases.

Brooklyn's bats carried the momentum from a 10-run night on Tuesday right into Wednesday's contest. After 2B Marco Vargas and 3B Boston Baro each singled, the pair executed a double steal to put two in scoring position. After a flyout, SS Colin Houck plated the first run of the game with an RBI single. One batter later, Bay, playing in just his second game at the High-A level, clobbered a three-run shot into the Brooklyn twilight sky, making it a 4-0 ballgame.

Hudson Valley got one back in the top half of the second against Cota in his High-A debut. SS Kaeden Kent tattooed a solo shot off of Cota to start the frame. Still, Cota retired the next three to keep the lead at 4-1.

Brooklyn scored numerous runs for a second consecutive inning in the 2nd. With a runner on second and two outs, Baro whacked an RBI single for his second hit of the game, scoring CF Diego Mosquera to push the lead to 5-1. Then, the very next batter, DH Yohairo Cuevas crushed a double down the right field line, making the Brooklyn cushion 6-1.

Hudson Valley struck back with a pair in the 4th off of Cota. After a single and a walk, 1B Josh Moylan launched a double to center, scoring a pair. That said, Cota retired the next two batters to end the inning and keep the 'Clones in front, 6-3.

In the 5th, the Renegades pulled closer on an RBI single from 2B Core Jackson with two out. Yet again, however, Cota prevented further damage to keep Brooklyn in front.

In the home 5th, Brooklyn broke things open. After a flyout and a walk, James Cooper came out of the 3rd base dugout to pull his starter, RHP Bryce Cunningham. RHP Matt Keating came on in relief, walked Houck, and served up a two-run double to LF Nick Roselli. That pushed the 'Clones in front, 8-4.

Hudson Valley got one back in the 7th, courtesy of a solo home run from CF Dillon Lewis. The Renegades threatened yet again in the 9th. After consecutive singles to start the frame, RHP Hoss Brewer picked up a strikeout and a groundout. From there, Kent collected his fifth hit of the night - a two-run single to right field to cut the deficit to one. Brewer buckled down from there though, and got 1B Josh Moylan to ground out to end the game.

The Cyclones and Renegades return to action on Thursday night at Maimonides Park. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. It projects to be a battle of the top two pitchers in the league by ERA. RHP Noah Hall (5-5, 2.37 ERA) takes the ball for the 'Clones against Hudson Valley LHP Kyle Carr (7-6, 2.06 ERA).







