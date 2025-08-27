Renegades Announce 'Fan Appreciation Week' for Final Homestand in 2025

Published on August 27, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, commence their final home series of the 2025 regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 2 by welcoming in the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the High-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, to Heritage Financial Park. The battle between first- and second-place teams will likely determine the winner of the SAL North Division in the second half and a playoff berth.

Gates open to all guests 60 minutes prior to the game's scheduled first pitch, and 90 minutes prior to the game for Renegades Season Ticket Members. Single-game tickets for this week's homestand begin at just $6 plus taxes and fees for select games.

In addition to all the regular fun at Heritage Financial Park, the Renegades have declared this final series of the season Fan Appreciation Week, with all kinds of enhanced fun planned throughout the series. Some of the highlights of Fan appreciation week include:

Enhanced Tennis Ball Toss Prizes: Prize hoops moved closer to throwing area, and additional mystery gift and giveaway item hoops added for more opportunities to win great prizes. Take advantage of your last chances to be entered in the Mini Bike Raffle presented by B&C ATV.

Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP after every game.

Daily Jersey giveaways: Guests can enter to win a Renegades jersey every night, with the winner being announced post-game during the Tennis Ball Toss.

College Student Discount: $5 general admission tickets for every game at the box office when showing valid student I.D.

Section-Based Competitions: During mid-inning contests, competitors will be playing on behalf of entire seating sections, and if they win, everyone in that section will receive a prize.

Additional T-Shirt toss: The Renegades will be doing two t-shirt tosses on Friday, Sept. 5 to double your chance of catching one!

Rascal & Rosie Autograph Station presented by Renewal by Andersen: Snag an autograph from your favorite mascot couple on Sunday, Sept. 7!

Mini Bike Raffle presented by B&C ATV: On Sunday, Sept. 7, the winner of the season-long raffle to win Rascal's mini bike will be drawn and announced.

Fan Appreciation Day Raffle Prizes: Upon entry to the ballpark on Sunday, Sept. 7 for Fan Appreciation Day, all guests will receive a raffle ticket to fill out to win high-value prizes including, but not limited to:

An all-natural, American-made mattress set ($1,599 value, plush or full firmness), made without chemicals found in other mattresses from Davis Furniture

Four (4) New York Yankees tickets

New York State Renaissance Fair tickets

LEGOLAND Tickets

Ultimate Tailgate Package from Dutchess Beer Distributing

Rockstar Cornhole set

Canned Food Drive to benefit Regional Food Bank Hudson Valley: Fans who bring canned food items to the ballpark for the food drive will receive an extra entry into the large prize raffles which will be drawn throughout the game per item donated.

Tuesday, Sept. 2 - First Day of School - 6:05 p.m. first pitch

Ticket Special: Buy one, get one free general admission tickets when you present a School I.D. at the ticket office

Day of the Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by People USA

Special Deal: Free parking for all service industry workers REDEEM HERE

Alternate Identity: Cider Donuts presented by Taste NY

The week begins by celebrating the First Day of School, with schools returning to session after summer vacation. As part of the celebration, the Renegades will transform into the Cider Donuts presented by Taste NY for the final time in 2025. In addition to Baseball Bingo presented by People USA, with a chance to win Renegades prizes, it is another Service Industry Workers Tuesday, where Service Industry Workers park free (free parking is redeemed at the above link). Please join us for a Health & Fitness Fair presented by AARP New York taking place when gates open on the main concourse featuring local vendors.

Wednesday, Sept. 3 - Football Night - 6:05 p.m. first pitch

Ticket Special: Wear your favorite pro or college football jersey for buy one, get one free general admission tickets at the box office. BOGO deal also valid if wearing second-favorite jersey.

Day of the Week Promotion: We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network & Wine Wednesday presented by Benmarl Winery

Special Deal: Free parking for all active-duty military, veterans and first responders (must show ID)

We Care Wednesday Organization: NAMI Mid-Hudson, a non-profit which is dedicated to building better lives for those living with a mental health condition and their families in Dutchess and Ulster Counties.

Wine Wednesday Specials: $5 Benmarl Wine drafts at the Benmarl Wine Bar (located adjacent to third base breezeway)

The week continues with Football Night, a celebration of the return of college football and the NFL. The We Care Wednesday partner is NAMI Mid-Hudson, a non-profit which is dedicated to building better lives for those living with a mental health condition and their families in Dutchess and Ulster Counties.

Thursday, Sept. 4 - Big Apples Night presented by Apples from New York - 6:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Jersey Thursday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union & Happy Hour Thursday

Giveaway: Big Apples Replica Jersey presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union for first 1,000 fans

Alternate Identity: Hudson Valley Big Apples presented by Apples from New York

Happy Hour Thursday Specials: $2 12 oz. Busch Light cans until last call, 50% off 12 oz. Bud Light cans and 16 oz. Michelob Ultra drafts (at Michelob Ultra Party Patio Container Bar) for two hours after gates open, and 50% off Sloop Juice Bomb and Sloop Renegades Lager 16 oz. drafts (at Sloop Brewing Co. Beer Balcony) for two hours after gates open.

The homestand continues as the Renegades transform for the third and final time this season into the Hudson Valley Big Apples presented by Apples from New York. The first 1,000 guests receive a Big Apples Replica jersey as part of the 11th and final Jersey Thursday of the season presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union.

Friday, Sept. 5 - Copa de la Diversion: Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff presented by Café Con Leche - 7:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Fireworks Friday presented by D. Rhode Home Services

Alternate Identity: Fenomenos Enmascarados del Valle de Hudson

The Renegades kick off the weekend with the 12th and final Fireworks Friday of the season at Heritage Financial Park, presented by D. Rhode Home Services. It is also the final Copa de la Diversion game of the season presented by Café Con Leche, with the Renegades becoming the Fenomenos Enmascarados in celebration of Hispanic Hispanic Heritage month beginning in mid-September.

Saturday, Sept. 6 - Rascal & Rosie's Anniversary Party - 5:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Giveaway Saturday

Giveaway: Rascal & Rosie Bobblehead giveaway presented by WRWD for first 1,000 guests

Michelob Ultra Concert Series: Basement by the Lake

The fun continues on Saturday as the Renegades celebrate the first wedding anniversary of their mascots, Rascal & Rosie Renegade. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Rascal & Rosie Bobblehead presented by WRWD. The 13th and last installment of the 2025 Michelob Ultra Concert Series sees Basement by the Lake performing in The Valley adjacent to the Michelob Ultra Party Patio beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 7 - Fan Appreciation Day - 2:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Sunday Family Funday, Bark in the Park, and Kids (and Dogs) Run the Bases presented by CDPHP

On the final Sunday Family Funday of the season, we say an extra-special thank you to all the fans who made the 2025 season one of the best-yet at Heritage Financial Park. Among the planned specials include various prize giveaways throughout the game, an autograph session with Rascal & Rosie presented by Renewal by Andersen, and a bonus giveaway for the first 1,000 guests of a public skate voucher for the McCann Ice Arena.

The Renegades will also be hosting a canned food drive to benefit Regional Food Bank Hudson Valley. All guests who donate will get an extra entry into the large prize drawings throughout the game per item donated! Large prize raffle items include, but are not limited to: An all-natural, American-made mattress set ($1,599 value, plush or full firmness), made without chemicals found in other mattresses from Davis Furniture, Four (4) New York Yankees tickets, New York State Renaissance Fair tickets, LEGOLAND Tickets, Ultimate Tailgate Package from Dutchess Beer Distributing, Rockstar Cornhole set, and more!

As with every Sunday home game at Heritage Financial Park, Sept. 7 will be a Bark in the Park game, with fans encouraged to bring their dogs to the game, as well as featuring a postgame Kids (and Dogs) Run the Bases presented by CDPHP. Members of Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union receive a free ticket to every Sunday game as part of their membership, and will be allowed to line up first for Kids Run the Bases.

Membership in Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union is open to all kids 12 & under for only $40 (over $250 value in membership perks). To register your child, click here.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Renegades Ticket Office at Heritage Financial Park.







