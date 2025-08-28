Drive Get Aggressive on the Bases, Knock off Bowling Green 4-1

Published on August 27, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville, S.C. - The Greenville Drive got just what they needed Wednesday night at Fluor Field: timely hitting, crisp defense, and another strong outing from their pitching staff. Backed by a three-run rally in the third inning and six-plus quality frames from left-hander Devin Futrell, the Drive (61-61) topped the Bowling Green Hot Rods (62-58) 4-1 to even their six-game series at one game apiece.

The victory also tightened the South Division playoff race, pulling Greenville back into a tie with Bowling Green for second place in the Second Half standings, just one game behind first-place Hub City with ten contests left in the regular season.

Bowling Green struck first in the second inning when Blake Robertson singled and later came around to score on Carlos Colmenarez's RBI single to left-center. But Futrell minimized the damage, rolling a pair of double plays in the early frames and holding the Hot Rods scoreless over his final four innings of work.

Greenville wasted little time responding. In the bottom of the third, Freili Encarnacion led off with a single and swiped second before Justin Riemer worked a walk. Franklin Arias tied the game with an RBI single to left, then advanced to second on an error. Justin Gonzales followed by ripping a two-run single into right-center, plating both Riemer and Arias for a 3-1 Drive lead.

From there, Futrell settled in, retiring 10 of the final 12 batters he faced. He finished the night with 6.1 innings pitched, allowing just one run on five hits and two walks while striking out one to earn his first win of the season.

Noah Dean worked 1.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, stranding two runners in the eighth after a hit batter and a walk. In the ninth, closer Isaac Stebens recorded his ninth save, working around a leadoff double by Angel Mateo with the help of a slick 5-3 double play started by third baseman Riemer.

Greenville tacked on insurance in the seventh, again sparked by Encarnacion, who drew a walk and advanced to third on Riemer's single. Arias put the ball in play, forcing a miscue from Colmenarez that allowed Encarnacion to score and stretch the lead to 4-1.

Arias led the Drive offense with a 2-for-4 night, driving in two runs and collecting his 21st double of the season. Gonzales added a pair of RBIs, while Encarnacion reached base twice, scored twice, and stole his fifth bag of the year.

For Bowling Green, Mateo finished 2-for-4 with a double, but the Hot Rods left six runners on base and went just 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Starter Garrett Edwards (5-5) took the loss after surrendering three runs (two earned) in three innings.

The Drive improved to 35-29 at home on the year and will look to build momentum Thursday in game three of the pivotal late-season set. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Fluor Field.







