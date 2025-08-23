Heredia Homers, Graves Sharp in Claws' Friday Night Win

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Mavis Graves fanned seven over five scoreless innings and Raylin Heredia hit a two run home run as Jersey Shore topped Hudson Valley 3-0 on Friday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Jersey Shore (28-23) snapped a three game skid while Hudson Valley's (34-17) four game winning streak was snapped in their loss.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the bottom of the 3rd inning on a two run home run by Heredia. It was his third home run of the season.

BlueClaws starter Mavis Graves came out after five innings. He gave up just two hits while striking out seven, one off his season-high. Casey Steward and Kevin Warunek threw scoreless innings to bring the lead into the eighth.

There, Jake Eddington gave up a single before taking a liner off his arm. He recovered to get the out but was removed from the game. Saul Teran came on and got the last two outs of the inning.

The BlueClaws added a run in the eighth on a balk, and Teran went back out for the ninth inning. He gave up a single to Kaeden Kent, who was thrown out stealing by Kodey Shojinaga at second base to end the game.

Teran earned his 10th save, becoming the first BlueClaw with 10+ saves since Zach Warren and Addison Russ in 2018. The BlueClaws combined to throw their fifth shutout of the season, two of which have come since Sunday.

