Renegades Blanked by Jersey Shore

Published on August 22, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Lakewood, N.J. - Despite a strong start from Xavier Rivas, the Hudson Valley Renegades were shut out by the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 3-0 on Friday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Rivas (1-1) struck out 10 batters across 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on two hits while walking four and was tagged with the loss. With his 10 strikeout performance on Saturday, Rivas became the first Hudson Valley pitcher post back-to-back starts with double-digit strikeouts since Drew Thorpe on July 15 and 22, 2023, and just the fourth to do so since 2005.

The BlueClaws got their runs against Rivas in the bottom of the second on a two-run home run by Raylin Heredia. He walked the next batter and then struck out five of the next six batters he faced.

Tyrone Yulie fired 1.2 scoreless innings in back of Rivas, but Jordany Ventura allowed a run in the bottom of the eighth after he departed with two outs and the bases loaded and Brady Kirtner balked to plate another run and extend the lead to 3-0. The four pitchers combined to allow only three hits in the game.

The Renegades offense struggled to get going against Mavis Graves, who threw 5.0 shutout innings to start the game. Five Jersey Shore pitchers combined to scatter four hits in the game, and didn't allow a runner to get past second base in the game.

Hudson Valley and Jersey Shore continue their series at ShoreTown Ballpark on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The Renegades send RHP Andrew Landry (2-2, 2.33) to the bump against BlueClaws RHP Luke Gabrysh (0-0, 4.50). Coverage begins on the Renegades Baseball Network at 6:45 p.m. with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show. For station listings and to listen live, head to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

