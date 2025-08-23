Tourists Drop Suspended Game

ASHEVILLE, NC - The Asheville Tourists completed the suspended game from Wednesday on Friday evening at McCormick Field, falling to the Rome Emperors 7-1.

Suffering a postponement yesterday, after the suspended game, play finally resumed in the bottom of the third inning tied at one. The Tourists (48-66) fell behind after allow a quartet of unearned runs to the Emperors (51-63) in the sixth.

The offense couldn't recover, manufacturing just three hits on the game, all from Jancel Villarroel.

Derek True (L, 2-7) started on day two for Asheville. He allowed six runs (two earned) in four frames.

Game 2 of the doubleheader will start shortly, with a seven-inning contest following the first game.







