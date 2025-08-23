All Gas, No Brakes: Dash Steamroll Wilmington

Winston-Salem, NC - The Dash (48-68) unloaded nine runs and 13 hits in a game four victory over Wilmington (50-67) by a 9-0 final. A four-run fourth propelled Winston-Salem to its fourth win in a row.

When the Dash and Blue Rocks opened the bottom of the first, it was 1-0.

Three outs later, it was 5-0 Winston-Salem.

The frame started with a lead-off single from Drake Logan, TJ McCants followed with a walk, and Grant Magill poked a single up the middle to load the bases.

Lyle Miller-Green was able to reach on an error that allowed Logan to score and kept the bags full for Ryan Burrowes.

2-0 Dash.

The Dash shortstop smoked a single to continue the hit parade and score McCants.

3-0 Dash.

Sammy Zavala, the very next batter, notched a single of his own, and Magill scored.

4-0 Dash.

The first six batters for Winston-Salem all reached base. It wasn't until Jeral Perez grounded into a double play that the Blue Rocks recorded an out in the inning. On the twin killing, Miller-Green scored and made it 5-0.

The damage came against the Blue Rock stater Travis Sthele. In 4.0 innings, he allowed eight hits and five runs and took the loss. Even after he left the game, Winston-Salem's offense continued to sizzle.

In the next inning, Logan scorched a home run to give the Dash a 6-0 cushion.

Then in the seventh, a Miller-Green three-run home run put the game out of reach, and the Dash looked up at a 9-0 lead.

With the run support, Winston-Salem's bullpen took care of the rest. Dash starter, Frankeli Arias, sparkled through 4.0 innings and took the win; he allowed just three hits and no runs. A trio of Dash pitchers coasted through the final five innings. Nick Altermatt, Luke Bell, and Jarold Rosado kept the Wilmington offense at bay and allowed just two hits and struck out six the rest of the way.

With the win, Winston-Salem has clinched a win in the series and matched its longest winning streak of the season. The Dash will be back in action Saturday in game five of the series, first pitch at 6:30 p.m.







