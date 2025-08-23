Díaz Dominates as Cyclones One-Hit IronBirds, 3-0

ABERDEEN, Md. - RHP Joel Díaz was near untouchable on Friday night. The 21-year-old posted a career-high 7.0 innings of one-hit shutout ball, as he and RHP Josh Blum combined on a one-hitter in the Brooklyn Cyclones' 3-0 victory over the Aberdeen IronBirds at Ripken Stadium.

Díaz did not face a batter over the minimum in a frame until the fifth inning; however, Aberdeen's LHP Juan Rojas matched him every step of the way. The Maracaibo, Venezuela, native did not allow a baserunner until a two-out walk in the fourth. He and RHP Jacob Cravey united to toss five no-hit innings, as the game remained scoreless through four and a half.

In the bottom of the fifth, Díaz ran into his only trouble of the day. RF Thomas Sosa led off the frame with a sinking fly ball into shallow right-center field. RF Eli Serrano III made a tremendous diving effort, but the ball caromed off his glove. Sosa ended up at second base with a double, the first of the day on either side.

Sosa advanced to third on a groundout to second, putting the go-ahead run 90 feet away. With the infield in, 3B Anderson De Los Santos followed with a pop-up, but the ball kicked off the heel of the shortstop's mitt. The 21-year-old reached safely on the error, but Sosa stayed put at third.

On the very next pitch, Díaz maneuvered out of the jam. The San Cristóbal, D.R., native forced 1B Victor Figueroa to hit into an inning-ending 3-6-3 double play, keeping the game scoreless into the sixth.

However, the inning did not start fast for Brooklyn (22-30, 68-50), as RHP Evan Yates entered in relief and struck out the first two batters he faced. Alas, on a two-strike pitch to 2B Marco Vargas, the 20-year-old sliced a line drive down the left-field line for a double and the Cyclones' first base hit.

The floodgates opened for Brooklyn from there. Serrano smashed a ball through the right side of the infield for a knock, chasing Vargas to the plate, and providing the Cyclones a 1-0 advantage.

1B Trace Willhoite followed with another single to right, bringing SS Colin Houck to the dish with men at first and second. The 20-year-old cracked a drive into left-center field that split the gap and rolled all the way to the wall. Both Serrano and Willhoite scored easily, as Houck motored to third with a two-run triple, stretching the 'Clones edge to 3-0.

Colin Houck extends the Brooklyn advantage to 3-0 with a two-RBI triple.

That was all the offense Brooklyn's pitching staff needed. Díaz retired Aberdeen (24-27, 48-68) in order in the sixth and seventh innings to close out his night.

The 21-year-old ultimately earned his fifth win of the season, posting a career-best 7.0 innings of one-hit, spotless ball. Díaz (5-3) walked only one and struck out six.

Blum emerged from the Cyclones' bullpen in the eighth and carried the baton from there. The Bellaire, Texas, native worked around a one-out walk in his first inning of relief and sat the IronBirds down one, two, three, in the final frame to lock down Brooklyn's 13th shutout win of the season and his second High-A save.

Yates (1-1) suffered his first defeat at the High-A level in relief for Aberdeen. He permitted three runs on six hits in 3.0-plus hits, walking three, and striking out five.

Brooklyn will try and earn, at the least, a series split with another victory on Saturday night. RHP Will Watson (1-3, 1.87), the New York Mets' No. 11 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is projected to make the start for Brooklyn. Aberdeen is scheduled to counter with the Baltimore Orioles' No. 21 farmhand per MLB Pipeline, LHP Luis De León (4-3, 3.40). The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







