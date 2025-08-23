Tourists Drop Suspended Game, Win Nightcap

Published on August 22, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - The Asheville Tourists completed the suspended game from Wednesday on Friday evening at McCormick Field, falling to the Rome Emperors 7-1. They followed it up with a 3-1 win in Game 2 of the day.

Game 1 - Rome 7, Asheville 1

Also suffering a postponement yesterday, play finally resumed in the bottom of the third inning tied at one. The Tourists (49-66) fell behind after allowing a quartet of unearned runs to the Emperors (51-64) in the sixth.

The offense couldn't recover, manufacturing just three hits in the game, all from Jancel Villarroel.

Derek True (L, 2-7) started the day for Asheville after Andrew Taylor went three innings on Wednesday. Taking the loss, he allowed six runs (two earned) in four frames.

Game 2 - Asheville 3, Rome 1

Opening the nightcap and playing a seven-inning game, scoring began in the third from the Tourists. Jancel Villarroel notched an RBI single to make it 1-0. Later in the fifth tied at one, Walker Janek gave Asheville the lead again with a run-scoring hit.

Villarroel homered in the sixth to pad the lead with an insurance run, but it wasn't needed.

Right-hander Nolan DeVos made his return to High-A baseball as the starter. He retired the first nine Emperors faced, before allowing an unearned run in the fourth. Shutting down the rest of the night, Anthony Cruz (W, 1-0) earned his first decision in High-A by tossing three scoreless frames.

Playing Game 4 of the series tomorrow, Asheville and Rome will battle at 6:05 p.m. ET for Saturday's first pitch.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.