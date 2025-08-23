Big Fifth Inning Leads Bowling Green to 5-2 Win Over Greensboro

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Spurred by a five-walk, three-run fourth inning, the Bowling Green Cavemen (61-55, 27-25) captured their third consecutive win with a 5-2 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers (80-37, 35-17) on Friday night at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Bowling Green opened the scoring in the first inning with two runs off Greensboro starter Khristian Curtis. Émilien Pitre led off the inning with a triple and scored on an Aidan Smith infield single. Smith stole second, moved to third on an error and scored on a fielder's choice from Blake Robertson, extending the Cavemen lead to 2-0.

Bowling Green added three more runs in the fourth off reliever Julian Bosnic. Robertson reached on a leadoff walk, moved to second on a free pass to Daniel Vellojin, and advanced to third on a Jhon Diaz walk. Pitre singled home Robertson and Vellojin, pushing the Cavemen's advantage to 4-0. Mac Horvath followed with a run-scoring walk, putting Bowling Green ahead 5-0.

The Grasshoppers responded with two runs in the fifth inning off starter Garrett Gainey. Jesus Castillo recorded a leadoff single and scored on a two-run blast from Ivan Brethowr, slicing the deficit to 5-2.

The Bowling Green bullpen held Greensboro scoreless over the final four innings, resulting in a 5-2 Cavemen victory.

Gainey (3-4) captured the win, allowing two runs on three hits while punching out six and walking one across 5.0 innings. Curtis (6-5) received the loss, surrendering four runs (three earned) on two hits while notching four walks and four strikeouts. Gerlin Rosario (2) earned the save, hurling 1.0 hitless inning.

Bowling Green faces Greensboro for the penultimate game of the six-game series on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. CT. Hot Rods RHP Gary Gill Hill (5-7, 3.94) will face off against Grasshoppers RHP Peyton Stumbo (0-2, 3.94).

Bowling Green faces Greensboro for the penultimate game of the six-game series on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. CT. Hot Rods RHP Gary Gill Hill (5-7, 3.94) will face off against Grasshoppers RHP Peyton Stumbo (0-2, 3.94).







