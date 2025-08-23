Drive Rally Late, Outlast Spartanburgers, 3-2, in 11 Innings to Pull Even in Series

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - It took until the 11th inning, but the Greenville Drive (60-58) clawed their way to a thrilling 3-2 extra-innings victory over the Hub City Spartanburgers (57-60) on Friday night at Fifth Third Park. With the win, Greenville evened the six-game series at two apiece and, more importantly, moved a game ahead of Hub City in the South Division second-half race. The Drive now share first place with Bowling Green, the first-half champions.

For eight innings, the Drive offense was silent against Spartanburg pitching, trailing 2-0 entering the ninth. But a furious rally, capped by clutch hits from Maximus Martin and Freili Encarnacion, forced extras. Franklin Arias later crossed the plate on a wild pitch in the 11th, and Noah Dean slammed the door to secure the win.

Spartanburg Strikes First

Greenville's Jedixson Paez was sharp early, working three scoreless innings with five strikeouts before handing the ball to Shea Sprague. Hub City struck in the bottom of the fifth when Yeison Morrobel was plunked to open the frame. Pinch-runner Maxton Martin immediately paid dividends, racing home on Ben Hartl's RBI double. Moments later, Dylan Dreiling singled in Hartl, giving the Spartanburgers a 2-0 lead.

Dalton Pence carried that advantage deep into the game, dominating the Drive through six innings. The right-hander allowed only two hits and struck out 10, leaving Greenville searching for answers.

Drive Rally in the Ninth

Trailing by two, the Drive finally broke through in the ninth against reliever Adrian Rodriguez. Arias sparked the inning with a single, and after Yophery Rodriguez worked a walk, Martin lined an RBI single to center to cut the deficit to one. Encarnacion followed with a double down the left-field line, scoring Rodriguez and tying the game at 2-2.

Although Greenville left the go-ahead runs stranded on second and third, the late burst stunned the Spartanburg crowd of 4,038 and sent the game to extras.

Wild Pitch Seals It in the 11th

After both teams squandered chances in the 10th, Greenville finally seized control in the 11th. Starting the inning on second base, Arias advanced to third on a walk and a Martin free pass. With two outs and the bases loaded, Hub City's Jesus Gamez unleashed a wild pitch, allowing Arias to race home with the decisive run.

Dean then entered in the bottom half, striking out two batters in a perfect inning to earn his first save. Isaac Stebens (6-0) was credited with the win after three scoreless innings of relief, while Gamez (0-1) took the loss.

By the Numbers

Martin paced Greenville's offense, going 2-for-4 with an RBI, a walk, and his first stolen base of the year.

Encarnacion also drove in a run, collecting a double and two hits on the night.

Arias reached base twice and scored twice, including the game-winning run.

Hub City outhit Greenville 10-5, led by Hartl's 3-for-5 effort with a double, RBI, and run scored. Dreiling chipped in two hits and a walk.

Greenville's pitching staff combined to strike out 11 while stranding 13 Spartanburg runners. The Drive also turned two key double plays to escape threats in the late innings.

What's Next

The series continues Saturday night in Spartanburg, with the Drive looking to secure at least a split before the finale on Sunday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.







