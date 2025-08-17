Renegades Nip Aberdeen, Win Series

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades held on for a 1-0 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park. In taking four of six from Aberdeen this week, Hudson Valley earned their sixth straight six-game series win.

Cade Smith put together his best start of the season, throwing five scoreless innings while striking out five and allowing just one hit. The right-hander didn't issue a walk and threw 45 of 64 pitches for strikes.

Hudson Valley broke a scoreless tie in the sixth to take a 1-0 lead. Dillon Lewis led off with a double. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Josh Moylan. Lewis now has 14 multi-hit games with the Renegades since being called up in early June.

The bullpen shut down the IronBirds lineup in relief of Smith. Matt Keating provided two hitless innings with three strikeouts. Geoff Gilbert threw a scoreless eighth inning, before Bryce Warrecker provided a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his fourth save of the season.

Hudson Valley's victory was their fourth 1-0 victory of the season, their third one-hitter of the season, and their second of each this week. The 'Gades also had a 1-0 one-hitter win over Aberdeen on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Renegades pitching has now held their opponents to two-or-fewer runs 57 times in 111 games, doing so in over 51% of contests.

After an off day on Monday, the Renegades start a two-week road trip with a six-game series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. First pitch for the series opener on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at ShoreTown Ballpark, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

