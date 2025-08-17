Grasshoppers Fall to Drive, 11-7, in Series Finale

Greensboro Grasshoppers infielder Callan Moss rounds third

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers were defeated by the Greenville Drive, 11-7, on Sunday afternoon, resulting in a series split. With the win, the Drive improved to 25-23 in the second half of the season, while the Grasshoppers dropped to 34-14. Greenville held the edge offensively, outhitting Greensboro 11-9, despite committing two errors.

Infielder Callan Moss led the Grasshoppers' offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Konnor Griffin followed closely, finishing 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run. Additional hits for Greensboro came from Will Taylor, Lonnie White Jr., Easton Carmichael, Titus Dumitru, and Jared Jones.

For the Drive, outfielder Will Turner paced the offense with a 3-for-4 performance, including a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Catcher Johanfran Garcia also contributed significantly, going 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Greenville also received hits from Justin Riemer (2), Mason White, Nelly Taylor, Freili Encarnacion, and Albert Feliz.

On the mound, left-handed pitcher Victor Cabreja got the start for Greensboro. He allowed five hits, five earned runs, and two walks over three innings, while striking out four. Cabreja was charged with the loss and is now 0-1 on the season.

Greenville starter Shane Drohan, a left-hander, pitched two innings, allowing one hit, one earned run, and striking out three. Michael Sansone earned the win in relief, improving his record to 3-3.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at home for their last homestand of the 2025 season on Tuesday, August 26 against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.

