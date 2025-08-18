Roselli Rakes Brooklyn Plates Four in 10th to Tie, Walks off Hub City in 11th

Published on August 17, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - LF Nick Roselli's walk-off base hit in the 11th completed the Cyclones comeback en route to a 6-5 win in 11 innings on Sunday. With the win, Brooklyn captures the series against Hub City, collecting wins in four of six games. It also marks Brooklyn's 8th walk-off win of the season.

The walk-off marks the second time this week the Cyclones won in walk-off fashion, after Marco Vargas' walk-off three-run homer on Thursday.

Roselli was far from the only hero late for Brooklyn. One inning prior, in the 10th, 1B Trace Willhoite mashed a game-tying two-run blast with the Cyclones down to their final out.

Despite what the final score might indicate, runs were tough to come by during the majority of Sunday's ballgame. Brooklyn scratched across a run early. In the home 1st, RF Yohairo Cuevas proceeded to steal third base. C Ben Hartl committed a throwing error on the throw down, enabling Brooklyn to hop out in front.

The teams would trade zeroes all the way until the top of the 9th. RHP Will Watson continued his excellent season in Brooklyn, chucking 4.0 innings of one-hit scoreless ball. Watson lowered his ERA at the High-A level to a miniscule 1.87. RHP Hoss Brewer (2.0) and RHP Austin Troesser (1.0) also contributed scoreless efforts.

In the 9th, Hub City drew even. After a walk, hit and wild pitch started the frame, CF Anthony Gutierrez skied a sacrifice fly off of RHP Jace Beck to tie the game. Despite a leadoff single in the home 9th, Brooklyn could not score in the final frame of regulation.

In the 10th, a leadoff walk put runners on 1st and 2nd. After a strikeout, PR Wady Mendez stole 3rd base. Hub City then took a 2-1 lead on an RBI single from C Ben Hartl. After a base hit from 2B Theo Hardy to load the bases with 1 out, RF Dylan Dreiling laced a two-run single to center. A fielding error by CF Troy Schreffler Jr allowed Dreiling to advance to second. After an intentional walk, RHP Josh Blum issued a wild pitch, plating the 4th Hub City run of the frame, making it a 5-1 ballgame.

The bottom of the 10th saw Brooklyn pull even with their backs against the wall. After a Schreffler single put men on the corners, 3B Diego Mosquera hit into a double play, plating the inherited runner from 3rd to make it 5-2. Back-to-back singles 2B Marco Vargas and RF Yohairo Cuevas, both with two outs, shaved the deficit to 5-3. Following a pitching change, 1B Trace Willhoite clobbered a two-run shot to left to tie the game.

In the 11th, Hub City sent just two men to the plate thanks to a ground out, and inning ending 6-unassisted double play.

In the home half of the 11th, with the game tied at 5 all, Roselli laced the game-winning hit to left field for a walk-off single, scoring the automatic runner, C Ronald Hernandez from 2B.

Brooklyn returns to action on Tuesday following the league-wide off day on Monday. The Cyclones open up a six game set against the Aberdeen Ironbirds. First pitch from Ripken Stadium is slated for 7:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.