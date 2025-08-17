Asheville Holds on for Sunday Victory

ASHEVILLE, NC - Concluding the season series on Sunday afternoon at Truist Stadium, the Asheville Tourists beat the Winston-Salem Dash 5-3.

The Tourists (48-64) fell behind to the Dash (44-68) early, but rallied back in the third inning. A single and a fielder's choice both scored runs to put Asheville ahead 2-1.

Doubling in the fourth, Drew Brutcher scored a run to extend the lead, then Winston-Salem clawed to within one. Tyler Whitaker homered for the Tourists in the eighth, later being the difference as the Dash scored one in the ninth, with a two-run shot to left field.

In his first High-A appearance, Norbis Diaz (W, 1-0) took the win after tossing one inning during the fifth. He surrendered one run before Jean Pinto (Sv, 2) went the final four frames.

Coming back to McCormick Field, Asheville begins its final homestand of the 2025 season, spanning 13 games in back-to-back weeks. On Tuesday, the Rome Emperors come to town for a 6:35 p.m. ET first pitch.







