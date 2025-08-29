Wild Ninth Inning Ends with Asheville Loss

ASHEVILLE, NC - Celebrating Travel and Hospitality night at McCormick Field on Thursday, the Asheville Tourists dropped a 5-2 decision to the Hub City Spartanburgers.

After scoring a baker's dozen runs yesterday, the Tourists (50-69) ran out of gas tonight. They fell behind in the second as the Spartanburgers (61-61) plated one run, then added another in the third.

The game was busted open in the ninth, when Hub City plated a trio of runs on the scoreboard. Asheville finally got in the runs column during the ninth inning, thanks to four walks and as many wild pitches.

It wasn't enough, though. The Tourists had the tying run at the plate but couldn't muster a hit to bring any more home.

Making his second start of the year, Nolan DeVos (L, 0-1) went three and two-thirds innings. Up and down with his command, the righty walked four, and one of them came in to score the first run of the game.

From the bullpen, Colby Langford went the next two and two-thirds innings of scoreless baseball, striking out four. Nate Wohlgemuth then chucked one and two-thirds scoreless innings.

Battling once again tomorrow night, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET between Asheville and Hub City.







