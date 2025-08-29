Renegades End Skid with 7-1 Victory

Brooklyn, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades snapped a five-game losing streak with a 7-1 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night at Maimonides Park.

Kyle Carr continued his exceptional season, throwing six shutout innings while striking out six and allowing just two hits. The left-hander has now thrown 6.0-or-more innings 11 times on the season and recorded 10 quality starts. Since the beginning of June, Carr has been charged with 9 ER in 82.1 IP, a 0.98 ERA.

Hudson Valley opened the scoring in the fourth to take a 1-0 lead. Core Jackson singled to lead off the inning, reached third after a throwing error by pitcher Noah Hall, and came home on an Engelth Urena sacrifice fly.

In the sixth, the Renegades opened up a 5-0 lead with a four-run frame. Jackson led off with a double, before Urena drove him in with an RBI single. After consecutive walks to Josh Moylan and Camden Troyer loaded the bases, Luis Durango ripped a double to left-center to score all three runners. It was Durango's first extra-base hit of the season, and he now has seven RBIs in his last four games.

Hudson Valley added two insurance runs in the ninth. Durango singled, stole second, and scored on an RBI single by Connor McGinnis, who later came home from third on a wild pitch to make it 7-0.

The Cyclones scored their lone run in the ninth inning. John Bay walked and scored on an RBI double by Ronald Hernadez. However, Bryce Warrecker got the final three outs to complete a 7-1 victory.

Hudson Valley looks for their second win of the series on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. LHP Xavier Rivas (1-1, 1.50) gets the start for the Renegades, while RHP Joel Diaz (5-3, 3.71) takes the mound for the Cyclones. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

The Renegades return home for their final series of the season next week at Heritage Financial Park. An exciting list of promotions includes Football Night on August 3, the return of the Hudson Valley Big Apples on April 4, and Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff on August 5. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

