Renegades Game Notes

Published on August 28, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades (72-47, 34-21) at Brooklyn Cyclones (70-52, 24-32)

LHP Kyle Carr (7-6, 2.06 ERA) vs. RHP Noah Hall (5-5, 2.37 ERA)

| Game 120 | Away Game 61 | Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 | Maimonides Park | Brooklyn, N.Y. | First Pitch 6:40 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Next Theme Game: First Day of School & Cider Donuts presented by Taste NY

Day of Week Promo: Baseball Bingo presented by People USA

COLD STREAK: With a 8-7 loss on Wednesday, the Renegades have lost five consecutive games for the first time this season. It is also the first time they have dropped five straight games since they lost seven games on May 2-May 11, 2024. They are still 30-16 (.652) since July 1. At home, the Renegades have gone 21-6 at home since the beginning of July, while securing six six-game series victories in their last seven tries. This includes two series wins over Brooklyn and series victories over Aberdeen, Asheville, Rome, and Wilmington.

ELIMINATION NUMBER: Following a loss to Brooklyn on Wednesday, Hudson Valley is 34-20 in the second half, currently in second place in the division. Their elimination number has dropped to six. They are 4.5 games behind Greensboro in the North Division with 10 games remaining. With 21 series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won 12, split six, and lost three.

PITCHING STRUGGLES: The last four games have been difficult for Renegades pitching, allowing a total of 34 earned runs in 36 innings. The staff was charged with eight earned runs on both Saturday and Sunday, before allowing 10 earned runs on Tuesday and eight earned runs on Wednesday. Prior to Saturday's contest, Hudson Valley had allowed eight earned runs or more only five times this season. They have done so in four straight games, with the team's ERA jumping from 2.65 to 2.86.

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON: Kaeden Kent had a breakout game on Wednesday night, going 5-for-5 with 2 R, 2B, HR, and 3 RBIs. The Yankees third round pick became the first Renegade to record five hits in a game since minor league rehabber Jorbit Vivas on May 23, 2024. He is the first non-rehabber to have five hits since Anthony Siegler in April 2022.

LIGHTNING SPEED: Luis Durango had an exceptional night at the plate and on the bases Tuesday night, reaching base safely all five times he came to the plate. He stole four bags, matching a franchise record set by Anthony Siegler in 2023. Durango was 3-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs, a walk, and a hit by pitch.

LIMITING RUNS: The Renegades have now held their opponents to two-or-fewer runs an astonishing 60 times this season in 119 games. This means that they have done so in 50% of games in 2025. Hudson Valley has a record of 54-6 when allowing two runs or less, accounting for 75% of their victories and just 15% of their losses.

ORG STAR: Since July 10, Dillon Lewis has gone 38-for-126 (.302) with 9 2Bs, 3B, 7 HRs, 33 RBIs, and a .960 OPS. On Wednesday, Lewis was 2-for-5 with a home run. He has 12 High-A home runs this year, and 21 long balls overall this season, third-most among Yankees farmhands.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: On Thursday Kyle Carr tossed another gem, throwing 6.1 scoreless innings while allowing just five hits and striking out seven. It was the 10th time this year that Carr has thrown six-or-more innings, and it also was his ninth quality start. Since June 3, Carr's 1.06 ERA in 76.1 innings is second-best in MiLB. The lefty was announced as the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for July. During the month, Carr allowed just one run across 24.1 innings. His season ERA mark of 2.06 is the best in the South Atlantic League.

REBEL MASTERY: Xavier Rivas had another strong performance on Friday night, striking out 10 across 5.1 innings. The left-hander retired 12 of the last 13 batters he faced. Rivas has recorded double-digit strikeouts in consecutive starts. On August 15, his 12 strikeouts fell one shy of matching the franchise record, and tied the Renegades high this season. It was also the most strikeouts by a left-hander in franchise history. Rivas is the fourth Renegades pitcher since 2005 with back-to-back double-digit strikeout games, joining Wade Davis (7/20 & 7/25, 2005), Randy Vasquez (8/3 & 8/8/2021) and Drew Thorpe (7/15 & 7/22/2023).

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades have the second-lowest team ERA (2.86) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.46 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

REWRITING THE RECORD BOOKS: The Renegades have seen several team pitching records fall lately, with the latest being Sebastian Keane becoming the team's all-time wins leader (13) in game one of Thursday's doubleheader at Jersey Shore. Matt Keating now has the most pitching appearances with the Renegades (71). On the offensive side, Josh Moylan has set the team's games played (205), hits (155), RBIs (90), walks (114) and strikeouts (224) record, and is three doubles shy of Jace Avina's club record (37).

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: Hudson Valley struck for seven runs on 12 hits in a 8-7 loss to Brooklyn on Wednesday. Through 119 games, the Renegades have 29 games of 10 or more hits and 20 games of 12 or more hits. In 2024, they had a total of 12 games with 12+ hits. They have also scored nine-or-more runs this season 20 times, surpassing their 2024 season total of 14 in half of the games played earlier this campaign.

SEASON TURNAROUND: Josh Moylan has raised his season average from .152 on June 24 to .208 currently, also boosting his OPS from .556 to .669. On Wednesday, Moylan was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs, and a walk. He has reached base safely in 45 of his last 49 games. Moylan has 48 RBIs this season, tied for the most on the team. Since June 17, Moylan has slashed .265/.364/.410 with 25 RBIs and an .774 OPS.

HIGH-A SUBWAY SERIES: Hudson Valley concludes their two-week road trip with a six-game series against the Brooklyn Cyclones this week, High-A affiliate of the New York Mets. The series marks the final time the Renegades will face the Cyclones this season, after 18 prior matchups. Hudson Valley has enjoyed success against Brooklyn this season, owning a 12-7 record entering Wednesday's matchup. In 12 previous second-half games, the Renegades were 9-3 against the Cyclones.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. Since June 1, the Renegades starting staff leads MILB with an exceptional 2.51 ERA in 347.1 innings. Since the beginning of June, Kyle Carr ranks second in MiLB in ERA (1.06). Through 119 games, Hudson Valley starters have 659 punchouts in 597.1 innings, good for a 9.8 K/9 clip. Those 659 strikeouts are the second-most of any team in MiLB, trailing only Binghamton (NYM, AA). The staff has also issued just 248 walks, a 3.7 BB/9.

SCORING DROUGHT: After averaging 5.5 runs per game through the first two months of 2025, the Renegades offense has cooled down since. They have averaged 4.0 runs per contest since June 1, hitting .229 as a team with a .667 OPS. Through 49 games, they hit .249 with a team OPS of .757. The Renegades have now scored three runs or fewer in 50 contests this season, and are 19-31.

YOUNG ARRIVALS: The Renegades received four 2025 draft selections two weeks ago, all making their pro debuts with the Renegades. Yankees third round pick Kaeden Kent makes his pro debut, alongside fifth round selection Core Jackson and 10th round pick Connor McGinnis. Kent is the son of former All-Star infielder Jeff Kent. 2025 12th round selection Camden Troyer, out of Liberty University, also joins the squad. First-Team All-American Robbie Burnett begins his pro career as well. On Wednesday, the team added RHP Jack Cebert, the Yankees' 15th round pick in 2025 out of Texas Tech.

WRONG SIDE OF HISTORY: On August 16, the Renegades were no-hit for just the second time in franchise history by the Aberdeen IronBirds. Four Aberdeen pitchers combined for the milestone. It is the first time in over 19 years that an opposing team has thrown a no-no against Hudson Valley. The last no-hitter thrown against the Renegades came against the Lowell Spinners on August 13, 2006, when Jeffrey Farrell and Yulkin German combined for the feat.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.78 ERA through 118 games, the best mark in MiLB. The Renegades are far ahead of the competition. Erie (AA, DET) is the closest with a 2.83 mark. Relievers are holding opponents to a .183 opposing average, while striking out 504 batters in 430.2 innings. In Thursday's doubleheader, four relievers combined for five shutout innings while allowing just one hit. Sebastian Keane, Ocean Gabonia, Bryce Warrecker, and Matt Keating punched out eight combined batters.







