Grasshoppers Extend Win Streak with 9-2 Victory over Blue Rocks

Published on August 28, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers infielder Jared Jones

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers continued their dominant stretch with a 9-2 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Thursday evening, extending their winning streak in the season series. With the victory, Greensboro improved to 40-17 in the second half of the season, while Wilmington dropped to 21-36.

The Grasshoppers outhit the Blue Rocks 8-3 and capitalized on a Wilmington miscue to take control of the game.

Infielder Jared Jones led the offensive charge for Greensboro, going 2-for-4 with two home runs, five RBIs, and two runs scored. Designated hitter Callan Moss followed closely, also finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Additional hits came from Jesus Castillo, Keiner Delgado, Axiel Plaz, and Matt King.

For Wilmington, designated hitter Juan Yepez provided the lone spark, going 1-for-4 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Wyatt Henseler and Jared McKenzie each recorded a hit for the Blue Rocks.

On the mound, right-hander Khristian Curtis earned the win for Greensboro, improving to 7-5 on the season. Curtis struck out seven batters while allowing three hits, two earned runs, and one walk over six innings of work. Relievers Julian Bosnic and Jake Shirk recorded their sixth and fourth holds of the season, respectively.

Wilmington starter Travis Sthele took the loss, falling to 6-7 on the year. The right-hander surrendered seven hits, five runs (four earned), and two walks while striking out three across 5.1 innings pitched.

The Grasshoppers continue their final home series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks tomorrow, Friday, August 29 at 6:30PM for Fan Appreciation Night and fireworks. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.

