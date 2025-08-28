BlueClaws, Pure Toms River Yoga Partner for Centerfield Yoga Session Before September 7th Game
Published on August 28, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws and Pure Toms River Yoga and Wellness Center have partnered on a special pre-game yoga session in centerfield before the BlueClaws game on Sunday, September 7th. About the Event
The pre-game yoga session will take place from 12:10 pm until 12:30 pm in centerfield before that afternoon's 1:05 pm BlueClaws game.
Participants will be able to check-in beginning at 11:30 am.
Yoga mats will be provided. How to Register
Tickets are just $15 and can be reserved.
That day's game is the final BlueClaws game of 2025. Afterwards, be sure to come back on the field for our annual Post-Game Fan Photo.
