BlueClaws, Pure Toms River Yoga Partner for Centerfield Yoga Session Before September 7th Game

Published on August 28, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws and Pure Toms River Yoga and Wellness Center have partnered on a special pre-game yoga session in centerfield before the BlueClaws game on Sunday, September 7th. About the Event

The pre-game yoga session will take place from 12:10 pm until 12:30 pm in centerfield before that afternoon's 1:05 pm BlueClaws game.

Participants will be able to check-in beginning at 11:30 am.

Yoga mats will be provided. How to Register

Tickets are just $15 and can be reserved.

That day's game is the final BlueClaws game of 2025. Afterwards, be sure to come back on the field for our annual Post-Game Fan Photo.







