'Clones Can't Capture Three Straight; Fall to 'Gades, 7-1

Published on August 28, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite 5.2 strong innings from RHP Noah Hall, the Cyclones fell to the Renegades, 7-1, on Thursday night. Hall surrendered just two earned runs over 5.2 innings en route to the tough luck defeat. Through 24 games on the season, the former South Carolina Gamecock sits at an impressive 2.42.

Unfortunately for Hall, he was outdueled by LHP Kyle Carr who was outstanding for Hudson Valley. The southpaw spun 6.0 shutout innings, giving up just two hits while walking one and striking out six.

Although the Cyclones mustered just four hits on the night, C Ronald Hernandez collected two of them. The catcher broke up the shutout with an RBI double in the 9th inning.

The Renegades cracked the scoreboard first, courtesy of a sac fly from C Engelth Ureña.

The 6th inning saw the Renegades put up a crooked number. After SS Core Jackson began the frame with a double, he'd advance to third after a hit by pitch and double play. With Hall an out away from making it through 6.0, Ureña smacked an RBI single to up the middle for his 2nd RBI of the day. That would be all for Hall.

RHP Hunter Hodges came on in relief and walked the first two batters to load the bases. Then, LF Luis Durango powered a bases clearing double to left field, giving the 'Gades a 5-0 lead.

Hudson Valley tacked on two more in the 9th off of RHP Juan Arnaud, thanks to an RBI single from 2B Connor McGinnis, followed by a wild pitch that plated McGinnis a few batters later.

Brooklyn spoiled the shutout though, thanks to the Hernandez RBI double in the 9th, scoring RF John Bay from 1st.

The Cyclones and Renegades return to action on Friday night at Maimonides Park. RHP Joel Díaz takes the ball for Brooklyn against LHP Xavier Rivas (1-1, 1.50 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:40.







