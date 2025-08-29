Hot Rods Game Notes

Second Game Struggles... The Hot Rods dropped the Wednesday matchup to the Drive, 4-1. Garrett Edwards went the first 3.0 frames, allowing three runs (two earned). Carlos Colmenarez plated the lone run for Bowling Green, knocking in Blake Robertson with an RBI single in the top of the second. That would be all the scoring, while the bullpen allowed just one run across 5.0 innings of relief, losing 4-1 to the Drive.

Consistency is Key... The Bowling Green hitters who have led the way this season for the offense have remained consistent. Emilien Pitre leads the team with a 2.69 average, placing himself sixth in the SAL. Mac Horvath is still at the front of the line for homers, smashing 15 this season, good enough for fifth in the SAL. Both hitters are towards the front of the pack in RBIs, both logging 63 so far this year, tying them for third in the league.

Mac Makes His Way on Base... Mac Horvath has recorded at least one hit in his last seven games. He is 7-for-25 (.280) over this stretch, working three walks compared to four strikeouts. He has also made the most of his time on base, stealing four bases while being caught twice.

Scoreless Streaks... The Bowling Green bullpen has been lights out as of late. Drew Dowd is leading the way, putting together 10 straight scoreless outings in relief. For Dowd, this includes 14.2 innings, as well as 17 strikeouts compared to two walks. This ties the longest scoreless streak for Hot Rods pitchers this season, tying Derrick Eddington who accomplished the feat between April 22 and May 13.

Back to Where it Started... The Hot Rods rolled out Marcus Johnson as the opening day starter back in April at Fluor Field. Thursday marks the second time that Johnson will take the mound in South Carolina. On April 4, Johnson went 4.0 innings, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out seven. Johnson had stronger outing his last time facing the Drive, slinging 5.0 frames on July 20, letting up just two runs on three hits while striking out five. Johnson has had most of his struggles on the road this season, logging a 5.59 ERA, compared to a 3.78 ERA at home.







