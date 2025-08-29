Drive Can't Match Hot Rods Power, Fall 8-2
Published on August 28, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greenville Drive News Release
Greenville, S.C. - The Greenville Drive (61-62) couldn't slow down Aidan Smith and the Bowling Green Hot Rods (63-58) on Thursday night at Fluor Field, dropping an 8-2 decision that put them behind 2-1 in the pivotal six-game series.
Smith, the Hot Rods' center fielder, turned in a career night, belting two home runs and finishing 4-for-5 with three RBI, three runs scored, and a stolen base. His first blast came in the opening frame off Drive starter Jedixson Paez, setting the tone for a long night for Greenville pitching.
After Paez (0-3) allowed just one run across three innings, the Hot Rods padded their lead against reliever Blake Aita. Carlos Colmenarez launched a solo homer in the fourth, and Smith sparked another rally in the fifth with a single and stolen base before scoring on Mac Horvath's RBI knock to make it 3-0.
Greenville's best early chance came in the sixth when they loaded the bases with two outs on consecutive singles from Henry Godbout, Justin Gonzales, and Johanfran Garcia. But with the tying run at the plate, Nazzan Zanetello went down swinging, ending the threat.
Bowling Green seized full control in the seventh. After Aita issued a two-out walk to Émilien Pitre, Smith unloaded on the first pitch he saw, drilling his second homer of the night - a two-run shot to left-center that stretched the lead to 5-0.
The Drive finally scratched across a run in the bottom half. Mason White led off with a double and scored on a ground-ball double play, but the Hot Rods immediately answered back in the eighth. A fielding error by Zanetello opened the door for three runs, highlighted by Blake Robertson's RBI double and Jhon Diaz's run-scoring single. Jose Perez added a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 8-1.
Garcia provided a late bright spot for Greenville in the ninth, launching his eighth home run of the season - a solo shot off reliever Cade Citelli - but it was too little, too late.
On the mound, Bowling Green right-hander Marcus Johnson (7-10) earned the win with six scoreless innings, scattering five hits and striking out seven. Hayden Snelsire and Cade Citelli closed it out, with Citelli allowing Garcia's homer in the ninth.
The Drive collected nine hits on the night, led by multi-hit efforts from Godbout (2-for-4), Garcia (2-for-4, HR), Zanetello (2-for-4), and White (1-for-3, 2B, run). Still, they stranded seven runners and went just 2-for-9 with men in scoring position.
The series continues Friday night at Fluor Field as Greenville looks to even things up and keep pace in the South Division playoff race.
South Atlantic League Stories from August 28, 2025
- Claws Rally, Tortosa Slams Door in 4-3 Thursday Win - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Drive Can't Match Hot Rods Power, Fall 8-2 - Greenville Drive
- 'Clones Can't Capture Three Straight; Fall to 'Gades, 7-1 - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Hub City Survives Ninth Inning Scare at Asheville - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Renegades End Skid with 7-1 Victory - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Smith's Two Homers Lead Hot Rods to 8-2 Win in Greenville - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Wild Ninth Inning Ends with Asheville Loss - Asheville Tourists
- Grasshoppers Extend Win Streak with 9-2 Victory over Blue Rocks - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- BlueClaws, Pure Toms River Yoga Partner for Centerfield Yoga Session Before September 7th Game - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Drive Stories
- Drive Can't Match Hot Rods Power, Fall 8-2
- Drive Get Aggressive on the Bases, Knock off Bowling Green 4-1
- Drive Fall 5-2 Amid Missed Chances in Final Homestand Opener
- Drive Stunned by Burgers 8-9 in Series Finale, Return Home with Work to Do
- Drive Fall to Burgers, Look to Earn a Series Split in Sunday Finale