Drive Can't Match Hot Rods Power, Fall 8-2

Published on August 28, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Greenville, S.C. - The Greenville Drive (61-62) couldn't slow down Aidan Smith and the Bowling Green Hot Rods (63-58) on Thursday night at Fluor Field, dropping an 8-2 decision that put them behind 2-1 in the pivotal six-game series.

Smith, the Hot Rods' center fielder, turned in a career night, belting two home runs and finishing 4-for-5 with three RBI, three runs scored, and a stolen base. His first blast came in the opening frame off Drive starter Jedixson Paez, setting the tone for a long night for Greenville pitching.

After Paez (0-3) allowed just one run across three innings, the Hot Rods padded their lead against reliever Blake Aita. Carlos Colmenarez launched a solo homer in the fourth, and Smith sparked another rally in the fifth with a single and stolen base before scoring on Mac Horvath's RBI knock to make it 3-0.

Greenville's best early chance came in the sixth when they loaded the bases with two outs on consecutive singles from Henry Godbout, Justin Gonzales, and Johanfran Garcia. But with the tying run at the plate, Nazzan Zanetello went down swinging, ending the threat.

Bowling Green seized full control in the seventh. After Aita issued a two-out walk to Émilien Pitre, Smith unloaded on the first pitch he saw, drilling his second homer of the night - a two-run shot to left-center that stretched the lead to 5-0.

The Drive finally scratched across a run in the bottom half. Mason White led off with a double and scored on a ground-ball double play, but the Hot Rods immediately answered back in the eighth. A fielding error by Zanetello opened the door for three runs, highlighted by Blake Robertson's RBI double and Jhon Diaz's run-scoring single. Jose Perez added a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 8-1.

Garcia provided a late bright spot for Greenville in the ninth, launching his eighth home run of the season - a solo shot off reliever Cade Citelli - but it was too little, too late.

On the mound, Bowling Green right-hander Marcus Johnson (7-10) earned the win with six scoreless innings, scattering five hits and striking out seven. Hayden Snelsire and Cade Citelli closed it out, with Citelli allowing Garcia's homer in the ninth.

The Drive collected nine hits on the night, led by multi-hit efforts from Godbout (2-for-4), Garcia (2-for-4, HR), Zanetello (2-for-4), and White (1-for-3, 2B, run). Still, they stranded seven runners and went just 2-for-9 with men in scoring position.

The series continues Friday night at Fluor Field as Greenville looks to even things up and keep pace in the South Division playoff race.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.