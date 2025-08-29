Claws Rally, Tortosa Slams Door in 4-3 Thursday Win
August 28, 2025
ABERDEEN, MD - Dante Nori scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning and the BlueClaws rallied to top Aberdeen 4-3 on Thursday night in Maryland.
The win gives Jersey Shore their first in the series after Aberdeen took the first two games.
Nori, who had two hits, singled with one out. He moved to third on a single by John Spikerman and scored on a wild pitch.
The BlueClaws jumped out to a 2-0 lead on first inning RBI hits from Avery Owusu-Asiedu, a single to drive in Dante Nori, and Trent Farquhar, who doubled in Owusu-Asiedu.
Aberdeen responded with three runs in the second inning off BlueClaws starter Sam Highfill. Anderson De Los Santos doubled in a run before Elis Cuevas singled home the tying run. Three batters later, Edwin Amparo tripled home the go-ahead run.
That remained the score into the eighth inning. There, Avery Owusu-Asiedu doubled to start the inning and was bunted to third by Trent Farquhar. Jose Colmenares followed with a SAC fly to tie the game at three apiece.
BlueClaws starter Sam Highfill gave up three runs in five innings. Jose Pena and Titan Kennedy-Hayes each threw scoreless innings in relief.
Cristhian Tortosa (4-3) came on in the eighth and threw a scoreless inning. He remained in after the BlueClws took the lead, he stayed in the game to get the final three outs. He fanned five.
Jersey Shore stole six bases in the game including two each by Spikerman and Jose Colmenares. Nori, Spikerman, and Avery Owusu-Asiedu each had two hits in the win.
The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Mavis Graves starts for Jersey Shore.
