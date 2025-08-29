Smith's Two Homers Lead Hot Rods to 8-2 Win in Greenville

Greenville, South Carolina - Aidan Smith collected four hits, including two home runs, while Marcus Johnson tossed 6.0 scoreless innings, guiding the Bowling Green Hot Rods (29-28, 63-58) to a 8-2 win over the Greenville Drive (28-29, 61-62) on Thursday at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Hot Rods started the scoring in the top of the first against Drive starter Jedixson Paez. With one out, Smith clobbered a solo homer to left, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

Bowling Green added to the lead in the top of the fourth inning against Greenville reliever Blake Aita. With two outs on the board, Carlos Colmenarez belted a solo homer to right, increasing the Bowling Green advantage to 2-0.

Another run came around to score in the top of the fifth for the Hot Rods against Aita. Smith collected a one-out single and stole second base. Horvath roped a base hit to left, plating Smith, improving the Hot Rods lead to 3-0.

The Hot Rods plated two additional runs in the top of the seventh against Aita. Emilien Pitre worked a two-out walk, and Smith crushed his second homer of the night, making it a 5-0 game.

Greenville scored for the first time in the bottom of the seventh against Bowling Green reliever Hayden Snelsire. Mason White led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a single from Maximus Martin. Freili Encarnacion grounded into a double play, allowing White to score, bringing the score to 5-1.

Bowling Green responded in the top of the eight with three runs on a double from Blake Robertson, a single from Jhon Diaz, and a sacrifice fly from Jose Perez, making it 8-1. Greenville plated a run in the bottom of the ninth on a Johanfran Garcia solo homer, but that would be as close as it would get, ending in an 8-2 win for Bowling Green.

Johnson (7-10) picked up the win, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out seven. Paez (0-3) was given the loss, allowing one run on four hits across 3.0 frames, walking none and striking out four in the process.

The Hot Rods and Drive play the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday with a 5:45 PM CT first pitch at Fluor Field. Bowling Green will send out LHP Garrett Gainey (3-4, 3.51) to the mound against Greenville RHP Juan Valera (1-2, 5.40).

