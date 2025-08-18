Brooklyn's Second Walk-Off Leads to Series Win

Published on August 17, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Brooklyn kept Hub City off the scoreboard for the first eight innings on Sunday. Trailing by one entering the ninth, the Spartanburgers tied the game before putting up four runs in the top of the 10th. The Cyclones (20-28, 66-48) turned around to stun the Spartanburgers (24-24, 55-58) with a four-run 10th and a walk-off single from Nick Roselli in the 11th to win 6-5.

Kolton Curtis bounced back from last week's bumpy start, tossing five innings with just one unearned run. As part of a three-hit day, Dylan Dreiling played a key role in both scoring innings, the ninth and the tenth.

The Spartanburgers offense could not find answers against starter Will Watson. Across four innings, Watson faced one over the minimum. Watson was pitching with a lead for most of his afternoon. With one out in the first, Yohairo Cuevas walked and Trace Willhoite singled. The two advanced on a double steal, and Cuevas scored on a throwing error from catcher Ben Hartl. Curtis quieted Brooklyn offensively for the next four innings.

Hoss Brewer set down the Hub City side in order in the fifth. Brooklyn's first reliever escaped with the lead still intact in the sixth. After a one-out single, Theo Hardy was caught stealing for the second out. Dreiling followed it up with a triple, but he was left stranded.

Jesus Gamez was the first name called out of the bullpen for Hub City. Gamez worked around a two-out walk in the sixth. Gamez and Austin Troesser both pitched scoreless seventh innings for either side. Jace Beck struck out the side in the top of the eighth. Adrian Rodriguez left a Cyclones runner at second in the bottom half after a hit by pitch.

Hub City started the ninth with a Hardy walk and a Dreiling single. With runners at the corners, Anthony Gutierrez tied the game with a sacrifice fly. Dreiling would reach third, but Josh Blum came out of the bullpen to get the final out and keep the game tied.

Adonis Villavicencio allowed two of the first three Brooklyn batters to reach in the bottom of the ninth. Thomas Ireland replaced him and rolled a double play to force extra innings.

With two runners on and one out in the top of the 10th, Hartl knocked a single to give Hub City its first lead of the game. Hardy and Dreiling followed up with singles of their own to make it 4-1 'Burgers. A wild pitch advanced the Spartanburgers lead to 5-1.

After Troy Schreffler Jr. started the bottom of the 10th with a single, Diego Mosquera bounced into a double play. Brooklyn's automatic runner scored, but the Cyclones were down to their final out. Marco Vargas singled and moved to second on defensive indifference. Yohairo Cuevas smacked an RBI single. With the tying run coming to the plate, Anthony Susac (L, 3-5) replaced Ireland. Trace Willhoite tagged the new reliever for a game-tying home run off the scoreboard in left.

Brett Banks (W, 1-0) pitched a scoreless top of the 11th inning with a flyout and a double play. Roselli led off the bottom of the 11th with a single into the corner in left field that scored the automatic runner Ronald Hernandez to win the game.

Hub City returns home for a six-game series against Greenville beginning on Tuesday. The Drive hold a one-game lead on the Spartanburgers for a playoff spot with three series remaining in the regular season. First pitch on Tuesday is at 1:35 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.