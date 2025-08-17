Tucker Sharp Again, Claws Roll Sunday in Wilmington

Published on August 17, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - The BlueClaws worked a split of their series in Wilmington, topping the Blue Rocks 7-0 on Sunday behind six scoreless innings from Braydon Tucker. The right-hander has thrown six scoreless inning each of the last three Sundays and has allowed three runs in his last 37 innings pitched.

With the win, the BlueClaws improved to 27-20 in the second half while Wilmington fell to 20-28.

Jersey Shore took the lead in the second on an RBI single from Brock Vradenburg. The game remained 1-0 into the sixth when Raylin Hereida singled in a run. Devin Saltiban added a SAC fly in the seventh for a 3-0 lead.

The BlueClaws then blew the game open in the ninth inning scoring four times on just two hits and four walks.

Meanwhile, Tucker continued to dominate. The right-hander gave up just three hits and one walk over his six innings, while striking out six.

Alex McFarlane threw a scoreless seventh and eighth for Jersey Shore. Saul Teran threw a 1-2-3 ninth.

Devin Saltiban, Kehden Hettiger, Jose Rodriguez, and Jose Colmenares all had two hits for the BlueClaws.

The BlueClaws return home on Tuesday to start a seven game, six day series with Hudson Valley.







