Wilmington Settles for Series Split against Jersey Shore; Losing 7-0

Published on August 17, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







Wilmington, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks (50-63) played host to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (52-58) for the finale of the two team's six-game set on Sunday, August 17 and fell by a final score of 7-0, securing a series split.

Jersey Shore got things going in the top of the second, as Brock Vradenburg poked a single into right field that scored Raylin Heredia. Things were then quiet until the top of the sixth, where Heredia drove in a run of his own with a single to left field that scored Jose Rodriguez.

After adding an insurance run in the seventh with a sacrifice fly from Devin Saltiban, the door was blown wide open in the top of the ninth. The BlueClaws scored four runs in the inning, kicked off with an RBI single by Kehden Hettiger. Then, two runs were walked in with the bases loaded, and the scoring was later capped with a sacrifice fly by Heredia, his second RBI of the game to seal the 7-0 final.

Alexander Meckley started on the mound for Wilmington following his recent callup from Fredericksburg, and he was solid, allowing just one earned run in 5 Ã¢..." innings while striking out six.

"I felt good, felt pretty good," Meckley said. "Just went out there and competed."

Outside of Jared Simpson, who allowed four earned runs in the ninth, the bullpen trio of Matthew Bollenbacher, Johan Otanez, and Anthony Arguelles combined for 3 Ã¢..." innings of one-run ball. On the other hand, the offense mustered up just three hits on the afternoon from Jeremy De La Rosa, Jared McKenzie and Jackson Ross.

The Blue Rocks will now hit the road for 12 games in the Piedmont Triad, beginning with a six-game series against Winston-Salem on Tuesday, August 19.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.