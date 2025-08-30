Hub City Blanks Asheville

Published on August 29, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - The Asheville Tourists struggled to get the bats going on Friday night at McCormick Field against the Hub City Spartanburgers, falling 8-0.

With the loss, the Tourists (50-70) have officially been eliminated from playoff contention, as the Spartanbugers (62-61) have an eight and a half game lead over the club with eight games left to play.

Hub City jumped on the board in the first frame, scoring two runs off Derek True (2-8). The starter gave up two more runs in the fourth inning, before Alain Pena came out of the bullpen in the fifth and surrendered a pair.

The final runs of the night scored in the seventh frame off Dawil Almonte. Then, Norbis Diaz went one and one-third scoreless innings with two strikeouts to shut down the night.

Offensively, the bats notched just four hits. They stranded four runners in scoring position.

With two more home games left in the 2025 season for Asheville, they will battle against Hub City tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. ET for Saturday baseball.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.