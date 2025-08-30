Claws Homer Three Times in 10-7 Friday Win at Aberdeen

Published on August 29, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







ABERDEEN, MD - The BlueClaws hit three home runs - one each from Aroon Escobar, Raylin Heredia, and Jose Colmenares - en route to a 10-5 win in Aberdeen on Friday night.

With the win, the BlueClaws have leveled their series with the IronBirds at two apiece after Aberdeen won the first two games of the week.

The BlueClaws jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, which included a home run by Aroon Escobar as the second batter of the game. It was his second home with the BlueClaws. Raylin Heredia added a two run single.

Escobar added an RBI single in the the second for a 4-0 lead. Aberdeen then scored the next four, two in each of the second and third innings, before the BlueClaws re-claimed control.

Heredia smashed his sixth home run of the year, four of which have come in the the last seven games, to put the BlueClaws up 5-4. Juan Rojas then surrendered two more runs on wild pitches with Jose Colmenares at the plate.

Colmenares then drove in three of his own on a three run home run in the eighth. It was his second with the BlueClaws and eighth overall this year after hitting six with Hudson Valley earlier in the season.

Trailing 10-5, Aberdeen rallied in the ninth off Jake Eddington, scoring a run on an infield hit from Thomas Sosa and another on a SAC fly from Victor Figueroa. Kevin Warunek then came on with two on and one out and got the last two outs for his first save.

Jersey Shore starter Mavis Graves gave up four runs, three earned, in 2.2 innings, while walking five and striking out three. Erik Ritchie came on and got the next seven outs to earn his first High-A win. Casey Steward added two scoreless innings, striking out five.

Heredia and Escobar each had three hits while Kodey Shojinaga added two.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Luke Gabrysh starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.