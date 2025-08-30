Late Homers Not Enough in Hot Rods 8-5 Loss in Greenville

Published on August 29, 2025

Greenville, South Carolina - Late home runs from Angel Mateo and Daniel Vellojin forced extra innings, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (29-29, 63-59) fell 8-5 to the Greenville Drive (29-29, 62-62) on Friday at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina.

Bowling Green broke onto the scoreboard first, plating a run against Greenville starter Juan Valera in the top of the third inning. Hunter Haas reached on a hit by pitch, Vellojin singled, and Jose Perez walked to load the bases. Aidan Smith hit into a double play, allowing Haas to score, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

The Drive scored their first runs in the bottom of the sixth against Hot Rods starter Garrett Gainey and reliever TJ Fondtain. Nelly Taylor reached on a fielder's choice, and scored on a double from Yophery Rodriguez, tying the game at 1-1. Maximus Martin knocked in Rodriguez with an RBI single to give the Drive a 2-1 lead. Freili Encarnacion walked, and Andrew Musett blasted a three-run homer to left, increasing the lead to 5-1.

Two runs came in to score for the Hot Rods in the top of the eighth inning against Drive reliever Danny Kirwin. Mac Horvath led off the inning with a walk, and Mateo homered to left, making it a 5-3 game. Bowling Green tied the game in the top of the ninth on a two-run homer from Vellojin, forcing extra innings, 5-5.

The Hot Rods failed to score in the top of the 10th. The Drive started with Justin Riemer as the extra innings runner with Hot Rods reliever Noah Beal on the mound. Mason White reached on a fielder's choice, and Johanfran Garcia clobbered a three-run homer to left, ending the game with an 8-5 Greenville victory.

Adam Smith (7-3) earned the win, tossing 1.0 perfect inning in relief, striking out one in the process. Beal (1-3) was given the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on one hit and one walk.

The Hot Rods and Drive play the penultimate game of the series on Saturday with a 5:45 PM CT first pitch at Fluor Field. Bowling Green will send out RHP Gary Gill Hill (5-8, 4.11) against Greenville RHP Michael Sanson (3-3, 2.70).

