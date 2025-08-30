Cyclones Downed by Renegades, 5-1, on Friday Night
Published on August 29, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite 5.1 innings of two-run ball from RHP Joel Diaz, the Cyclones fell to the Renegades, 5-1, on Friday night at Maimonides Park. The loss marked the 3rd consecutive game that the reigning South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week has permitted 3 ER or fewer.
Brooklyn was held in check to just three hits, two of which came from CF Yohairo Cuevas. The 'Clones have logged just seven collective hits over the last two contests.
Diaz and Hudson Valley starter LHP Xavier Rivas traded zeroes through the first four innings. In the 5th, the Renegades cracked the scoreboard for the first run of the game. RF Robbie Burnett smacked his first career home run off of Diaz - a solo shot to right field to put Hudson Valley in front, 1-0.
In the home half, the 'Clones pulled even. After a 1-out walk was issued to C Ronald Hernandez, Cuevas smoked a double to left field, advancing Hernandez to 3rd. Then, DH Corey Collins launched a sac fly to center to tie the game.
The Renegades pulled back out in front in the 6th. After Diaz allowed a 1-out single, LHP Gregori Louis came in out of the Brooklyn 'pen. Louis hit the first batter he faced with a pitch. After a single to load the bases, Burnett drove in his second run of the day courtesy of a sac fly.
Louis then hit his second batter of the inning to load the bases. From there, Louis issued a wild pitch, enabling the Renegades to take a 3-1 lead.
Hudson Valley went on to score with runs in both the 8th and 9th - both on wild pitches. One came against RHP Cristofer Gomez, while the second came against RHP Eduardo Herrera. 3 of the 5 Renegades runs on the night came on wild pitches.
Brooklyn and Hudson Valley return to action on Saturday night for Harry Potter night at Maimonides Park. First pitch is slated for 6:00 p.m. Brookyn has not named a probable starter, but projects to go with a bullpen game. Hudson Valley will send RHP Andrew Landry (2-3, 4.31 ERA) to the mound.
