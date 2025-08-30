Hot Rods Game Notes

Back in the Win Column... The Hot Rods captured an 8-2 victory on Thursday in Greenville. The Bowling Green offense got to work quickly, using a first-inning homer from Aidan Smith to take the lead. Overall, the Hot Rods blasted three long balls, two from Smith and one from Carlos Colmenarez, to back up Marcus Johnson on the mound. The righty worked through 6.0 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, helping the Hot Rods to their second victory of the series.

Summer Slugger... Aidan Smith logged his third multi-homer game of the year on Thursday. The first time Smith left the yard multiple times in one game, the Hot Rods were in Asheville on June 29. His second two-homer game came in Greensboro on July 11. Overall, Smith has hit all but two of his home runs this season on the road, slamming 12 away from Bowling Green Ballpark.

Mac Makes His Way on Base... Mac Horvath has recorded at least one hit in his last eight games. He is 8-for-30 (.267) over this stretch, working three walks compared to four strikeouts. He has also made the most of his time on base, stealing four bases while being caught twice.

Scoreless Streaks... The Bowling Green bullpen has been lights out as of late. Drew Dowd is leading the way, putting together 10 straight scoreless outings in relief. For Dowd, this includes 14.2 innings, as well as 17 strikeouts compared to two walks. This ties the longest scoreless streak for Hot Rods pitchers this season, tying Derrick Eddington who accomplished the feat between April 22 and May 13.

Another Full Circle Moment... Garret Gainey is preparing to make the start for Bowling Green on Friday. The first start of the season for the southpaw came against Greenville, in Bowling Green, on May 21. Gainey put up 4.0 scoreless frames in that game, allowing just one hit while striking out five. Since joining the starting rotation, Gainey has posted a 3-1 record with a 2.43 ERA over eight starts. This includes 37.0 innings with 29 strikeouts and eight walks.







