Renegades Ride Arms past Brooklyn

Published on August 29, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Behind strong pitching, the Hudson Valley Renegades earned a 5-1 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Friday night at Maimonides Park.

Xavier Rivas continued his excellent start in High-A, allowing one run on just two hits with seven strikeouts. Across his four High-A outings, Rivas has been charged with just four earned runs in 24 innings while punching out 34 batters.

Both teams were held scoreless until the top of the fifth, when the Renegades opened the scoring to take a 1-0 lead. Robbie Burnett launched a solo home to right, his first professional homer.

Brooklyn tied the game at one in the bottom of the inning. After a Ronald Hernandez walk and Yohairo Cuevas double, Corey Collins hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Hernandez.

Hudson Valley regained the lead in the sixth with two runs. A Josh Moylan single, Luis Durango hit by pitch, and Connor McGinnis single loaded the bases. Moylan came home on a Burnett sacrifice fly, and Durango later scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-1.

In the eighth, the Renegades added another run. Moylan doubled and came in on a wild pitch.

Hudson Valley made it a 5-1 game in the ninth. Juan Matheus walked, stole second, and scored on a wild pitch.

Chris Kean, Tyrone Yulie, and Tony Rossi combined for three scoreless innings out of the bullpen to finish off the 5-1 victory.

The Renegades look to win their second game of the series on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 P.M., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 5:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

Renegades Record:

74-47







South Atlantic League Stories from August 29, 2025

