Grasshoppers Fall Short in 2-1 Loss to Blue Rocks

Greensboro Grasshoppers outfielder Lonnie White Jr.

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers were defeated by the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 2-1, on Friday, August 29. With the win, Wilmington improved to 22-36 in the second half of the season, while Greensboro fell to 40-18. The Blue Rocks out-hit the Grasshoppers 8-5, committing just one error.

Outfielder Lonnie White Jr. led the Grasshoppers offensively, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Additional hits for Greensboro came from Will Taylor, Callan Moss, and Easton Carmichael.

Infielder Juan Yepez paced the Blue Rocks at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, one RBI, and a run scored. Outfielder Donta' Williams also contributed, going 2-for-4 with one RBI. Wilmington's offense was rounded out with hits from TJ White, Jeremy De La Rosa, Cortland Lawson, and Marcus Brown.

Right-handed pitcher Peyton Stumbo made the start for Greensboro, allowing four hits, one earned run, and two walks while striking out two over four innings. J.P. Massey took the loss and dropped to 4-1 on the season.

For Wilmington, right-hander Alexander Meckley started and recorded seven strikeouts over five innings, surrendering four hits, one earned run, and two walks. Left-handed pitcher Pablo Aldonis earned the win, improving to 2-0, while Anthony Arguelles secured his second save of the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their final home series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks tomorrow, Saturday, August 30 at 6:30PM for Spectacular Fireworks Saturday. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.

