Renegades Game Notes

Published on August 16, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (68-41, 30-15) vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (45-65, 21-24)

RHP Andrew Landry (2-1, 2.53 ERA) vs. LHP Luis De Leon (3-3, 3.73 ERA)

| Game 110 | Home Game 58 | Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 5:05 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Tonight's Theme Game: Bhutan Night

Day of Week Promo: Giveaway Saturday

Giveaway: George Lombard Jr. Bobblehead presented by K104 for first 1,000 guests

'GADES ARE HOT: With a 5-2 win on Friday, the Renegades are 28-8 since July 1, sitting at 68-41 overall this season. They threw consecutive shutouts last Friday and Saturday for the first time since June 13 and 14. Hudson Valley has gone 20-5 at home during that stretch. The Renegades have secured five straight six-game series victories, including two series wins over Brooklyn and series victories over Asheville, Rome, and Wilmington.

NEW BEGINNINGS: Following a 5-2 victory over Aberdeen on Friday, Hudson Valley is 29-15 in the second half, currently in second place in the division. They are now 2.5 games behind Greensboro in the North Division with 21 games remaining. With 18 series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won nine, split six, and lost three.

REBEL MASTERY: Xavier Rivas had an historic performance on Friday night, striking out 12 across seven one-run innings. The left-hander retired the last 12 batters he faced, punching out six of the last nine. His 12 strikeouts fell one shy of matching the franchise record, and tied the Renegades high this season set previously by Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz in April. It was also the most strikeouts by a left-hander in franchise history.

ORG STAR: Over his last 24 games, Dillon Lewis has gone 31-for-92 (.337) with 7 2Bs, 3B, 6 HRs, 30 RBIs, and a 1.047 OPS. Lewis was 3-for-5 on Thursday with 2 2B, a HR, and 5 RBIs. The long ball was Lewis' 11th High-A home run. Lewis now has 20 home runs this season in the Yankees organization. Among Yankees farmhands, he is now third in home runs. Spencer Jones' 30 homers leads the way in the organization.

MASHIN' MATHEUS: On Wednesday, Juan Matheus handed the Renegades their fifth walk-off victory of the season, hitting a walk-off single in the 10th to break a scoreless tie. Matheus is off to a very hot start in High-A, going 11-for-34 (.324) with 5 2Bs, a HR, and 5 RBIs in eight games.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: On Thursday, Kyle Carr tossed another gem, allowing just one run on three hits across six innings. It was the ninth time this year that Carr has thrown six-or-more innings, and it also was his eighth quality start. Since June 3, Carr's 1.16 ERA in 70 innings is fourth-best in MiLB. Last Wednesday, the lefty was announced as the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for July. During the month, Carr had a 0.37 ERA, allowing just one run across 24.1 innings. His season ERA mark of 2.19 is the best in the South Atlantic League.

LIMITING RUNS: The Renegades have now held their opponents to two runs or less an astonishing 56 times this season in 109 games. This means that they have done so in 51% of games in 2025. Hudson Valley has a record of 50-6 when allowing two runs or less, accounting for 73% of their victories and just 15% of their losses.

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON: With the game tied 0-0 in the eighth on Friday, Kaeden Kent came to bat with the bases loaded and two outs. He ripped a two-run single down the right-field line, notching his first professional hit to help the Renegades to a 2-0 win. The Yankees third round pick was key in clutch situations during his time in college at Texas A&M.

ROSTER OVERHAUL: The Renegades welcomed 11 new position players in the span of three days last week. On Thursday, seven newcomers arrived in Hudson Valley. This includes a series of reinforcements from Single-A Tampa. including 2024 8th round pick Tyler Wilson and 10th round selection Joe Delossantos. Venezuelan Juan Matheus and 20-year-old catcher Engelth Urena were also called up from the Tarpons, along with 2024 Renegade Owen Cobb.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades have the lowest team ERA (2.72) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.49 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

MIDDLE INNINGS: Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 234-144 this season. They are outscoring opponents 72-33 in the seventh inning and 63-45 in the sixth inning.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. Since June 1, the Renegades starting staff leads MILB with an exceptional 2.05 ERA in 302.2 innings. Since the beginning of June, Kyle Carr ranks fourth in MiLB in ERA (1.16). Through 109 games, Hudson Valley starters have 600 punchouts in 552.2 innings, good for a 9.8 K/9 clip. Those 600 strikeouts are the second-most of any team in MiLB, trailing only Binghamton (NYM, AA). The staff has also issued just 224 walks, a 3.6 BB/9.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: Hudson Valley struck for 10 runs on 12 hits in a 10-1 win over Aberdeen on Thursday. Through their first 108 games, the Renegades have 27 games of 10 or more hits and 18 games of 12 or more hits. In 2024, they had a total of 12 games with 12+ hits. They have also scored nine-or-more runs this season 18 times, surpassing their 2024 season total of 14 in half of the games played earlier this campaign.

YOUNG ARRIVALS: The Renegades received four 2025 draft selections last week, all making their pro debuts with the Renegades. Yankees third round pick Kaeden Kent makes his pro debut, alongside 5th round selection Core Jackson and 10th round pick Connor McGinnis. Kent is the son of former All-Star infielder Jeff Kent. 2025 12th round selection Camden Troyer, out of Liberty University, also joins the squad. First-Team All-American Robbie Burnett begins his pro career as well.

SEASON TURNAROUND: Josh Moylan has raised his season average from .152 on June 24 to .206 currently, also boosting his OPS from .556 to .666. On Tuesday, Moylan was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk. He has reached base safely in 37 of his last 40 games. Moylan now has 44 RBIs, the third-most on the team. Since June 17, Moylan has slashed .274/.369/.422 with 21 RBIs and an .791 OPS.

SO LONG, IRONBIRDS: Hudson Valley continues their two-week homestand with a six-game series against the Aberdeen IronBirds beginning on Tuesday, High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The series marks the final time the Renegades will face the IronBirds, as they will be moving to the MLB Draft League next season. Through 12 head-to-head matchups, Hudson Valley has gone 6-6 against their SAL North foes. The two squads have split two six-game series this season.

SUMMER SLUGGIN': The Renegades have put together quite the power display since the beginning of July, hitting 29 home runs in 36 games. That mark is the second-most in the South Atlantic League, trailing only Greensboro's 32 long balls.

SCORING DROUGHT: After averaging 5.5 runs per game through the first two months of 2025, the Renegades offense has cooled down since. They have averaged 4.2 runs per contest since June 1, hitting .233 as a team with a .682 OPS. Through 49 games, they hit .249 with a team OPS of .757. The Renegades have now scored three runs or less in 46 contests this season, and are 17-29.

AIN'T IT GRAND?: With a Dillon Lewis grand slam in the sixth inning on August 3 at Wilmington, the Renegades have hit six grand slams this year in 99 games, the most by the team in the Portal Era when game logs are available online (2005-Present).

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.74 ERA through 109 games, the best mark in High-A and the second-best in MiLB. The Renegades only trail Pensacola (AA, MIA). Relievers are holding opponents to a .183 opposing average, while striking out 457 batters in 393.2 innings. On Wednesday, four relievers combined for 8.2 shutout innings while allowing just one hit. Ocean Gabonia, Sebastian Keane, Geoff Gilbert, and Hueston Morrill punched out 12 batters, with all four recording multiple strikeouts.







